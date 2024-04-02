‘This Happens in War’ – Netanyahu Admits Killing of Foreign Aid Workers in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted on Tuesday the killing of seven aid workers in an Israeli army attack in the Gaza Strip, Israeli media reported.

Seven aid workers with the US-based charity World Central Kitchen (WCK) were killed on Monday by an Israeli airstrike in the central Gaza Strip.

Six foreigners were among the victims when their vehicle was hit as it was leaving its Deir al-Balah warehouse after unloading over 100 tons of humanitarian food aid brought to Gaza by sea, WCK said in a statement.

The NGO World Central Kitchen (WCK) will be pausing its operations in the besieged Gaza Strip with immediate effect after seven members of its team were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Monday. The seven killed were from Australia, Poland, United Kingdom, a dual citizen of the… pic.twitter.com/chGn7JWe6W — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 2, 2024

Netanyahu said the death of the humanitarian aid workers was “an unintentional killing of innocents” and will be investigated, Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported on Tuesday.

“This happens in war, we are thoroughly investigating it, we are in contact with the relevant parties and will do everything to ensure that this sort of thing doesn’t happen again,” Netanyahu reportedly added.

What Happened

The WCK will be pausing its operations in the besieged Gaza Strip with immediate effect after seven members of its team were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Monday.

The seven killed were from Australia, Poland, the United Kingdom, a dual citizen of the US and Canada, and Palestine, the organization said in a statement.

According to WCK, the team “was traveling in a deconflicted zone in two armored cars branded with the WCK logo and a soft skin vehicle”, when the attack occurred.

“Despite coordinating movements with the IDF (Israeli Army – PC), the convoy was hit as it was leaving the Deir al-Balah warehouse (in central Gaza), where the team had unloaded more than 100 tons of humanitarian food aid brought to Gaza on the maritime route,” the statement said.

World Central Kitchen CEO Erin Gore said: “This is not only an attack against WCK, this is an attack on humanitarian organizations showing up in the most dire of situations where food is being used as a weapon of war. This is unforgivable.”

Gore added: “I am heartbroken and appalled that we—World Central Kitchen and the world—lost beautiful lives today because of a targeted attack by the IDF.”

Worldwide Outrage

The Israeli attack sparked criticism and outrage around the world.

Martin Griffiths, the UN Humanitarian Chief, said he was “outraged” by the killings of the aid workers in Gaza.

“They were heroes, killed while trying to feed starving people,” Griffiths said. “All this talk about ceasefires, and still this war steals the best of us.”

He added: “The actions of those behind it are indefensible. This must stop.”

Australia and the UK summoned Israel’s ambassador following the attack.

(PC, Anadolu)