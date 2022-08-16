Israeli Court Rejects Appeal for Release of Hunger-Striking Prisoner Khalil Awawdeh

A rally in solidarity with Palestinian administrative prisoners Khalil Awawdeh. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

An Israeli court rejected on Monday an appeal for the release of Palestinian prisoner Khalil Awawdeh, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Qadri Abu Baker, Chairman of the Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Commission, held the Israeli occupation and the prison administration fully responsible for the life of Awawdeh, who is in critical health conditions following 157 days of hunger strike.

The spokesman of the commission, Hasan Abed Rabbo, told WAFA during a telephone call on Sunday that Awawdeh’s health condition is deteriorating quickly.

According to Abed Rabbo, Awawdeh has lost more than half of his weight and suffers from weakness, acute joint pain, headaches, severe dizziness, and blurred vision. He now requires a wheelchair to help him move.

Awawdeh resumed his hunger strike on July 2, after suspending it in light of promises by the Israeli occupation authorities to release him at the end of his detention period.

However, the Israeli authorities reneged on their promises and renewed his administrative detention for another four months.

Awawdeh, married with four children from the southern West Bank town of Idna, was detained on December 27 of last year and was sentenced to six months of administrative detention.

Israel’s widely condemned policy of administrative detention allows the detention of Palestinians without charge or trial for renewable intervals usually ranging between three and six months based on undisclosed evidence that even a detainee’s lawyer is barred from viewing.

