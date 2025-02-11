Israeli Detainee Shlomo Mantsur Declared Dead in Gaza as Prisoner Deal Stalls

86-year-old Israeli detainee Shlomo Mantsur has been declared dead in Gaza, sparking renewed protests against Netanyahu’s handling of the prisoner exchange deal.

Israeli Army Radio reported that officials from Kibbutz Kissufim announced the death of 86-year-old detainee Shlomo Mantsur in Gaza, with his body still in the Strip since the beginning of Operation Flood of Al-Aqsa.

Palestinian media quoted Israeli sources stating that the Israeli army had informed Mantsur’s family that he was killed on October 7, 2023.

Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz extended condolences to Mantsur’s family, saying he was “killed on October 7 and his body is being held in the Gaza Strip.”

Meanwhile, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to secure the release of all Israeli detainees, stating, “Go to Doha and bring all the detainees. Time has run out.”

This comes as Israeli captives’ families continue to accuse Netanyahu of obstructing negotiations by delaying the second phase of the ceasefire agreement.

The families stated that “the detainees in Gaza are hungry and facing death, and we must implement the entire agreement and return them all immediately.”

They also criticized Netanyahu, saying, “Shlomo Mantsur should have returned long ago for burial, but Netanyahu is busy obstructing the deal.”

On Monday night, protesters in central Tel Aviv set fire to the building in front of the Ministry of Defense, demanding that Netanyahu finalize the prisoner exchange deal, according to Israeli media.

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) reported that demonstrators blocked the main Begin Road in both directions.

The Forum of the families of Israeli detainees issued a statement calling on mediating countries to resolve disputes with Hamas to resume the agreement and find an effective solution.

Abu Obeida, spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing, announced Monday that the delivery of the sixth batch of prisoners, scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed until Israel abides by the terms of the agreement.

Hamas accused Israel of repeated violations and delaying the implementation of the humanitarian protocol within the deal.

(PC, AJA)