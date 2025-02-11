ICC Warrants Impact Netanyahu’s Travel, Canadian Airspace Avoided

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Netanyahu’s plane altered its flight path to bypass Canadian airspace as ICC arrest warrants continue to impact his international travel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plane altered its flight path to avoid Canadian airspace, following concerns over the enforcement of International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrants, Israel’s Kan news channel reported.

The ICC indicted Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Galant in November 2024 for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during Israel’s 15-month assault on Gaza. Shortly after the warrants were issued, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed that his government would comply with them.

Despite the ICC’s actions, US President Donald Trump, who took office in January, swiftly moved to impose sanctions and legal repercussions against the court.

The United States does not recognize the ICC’s authority, nor does Israel. The court’s chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, became the first individual to be personally sanctioned, facing economic restrictions and a travel ban.

Kan noted that Trump’s response aligns with the US Servicemembers Protection Act of 2002, commonly referred to as the “Hague Invasion Act.”

The law authorizes the US to use “all necessary and appropriate means” to prevent the detention of any American or allied personnel by the ICC.

Under this law, allied personnel include officials from NATO member states and major non-NATO allies such as Israel, Australia, Egypt, and Japan.

En Route to Washington

On February 2, the Israeli newspaper Maariv reported that Netanyahu’s flight to Washington took an unusual route to avoid the airspace of countries enforcing the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant.

“The Wing of Zion plane carrying the Prime Minister crossed the Atlantic Ocean, deliberately avoiding European countries enforcing the ICC arrest warrants issued against Netanyahu in November 2024. The flight’s destination was concealed from radar,” Maariv said.

According to the Israeli newspaper, “the typical flight route to the U.S. begins with a westward takeoff over the Mediterranean Sea. The plane then continues west, often passing over Greece or Turkiye, depending on the chosen path.”

Then, the flight crosses European countries such as Italy, Switzerland, France, or Germany before heading over the Atlantic Ocean. It then enters Canadian airspace, typically over Newfoundland and Labrador, before continuing south toward the northeastern United States and landing in Washington.

However, “the flight path of the Wing of Zion suggests that the pilots deliberately navigated over Greece, then over Rome toward Turin and Lyon, before crossing the Atlantic Ocean.”

(PC, AJA)