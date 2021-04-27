Israeli Forces Arrest 11 Palestinians from West Bank

Israeli forces on Monday detained at least 11 Palestinians, mostly from the occupied city of East Jerusalem, according to security sources and witnesses.

They confirmed that Israeli police rounded up three Palestinians after assaulting them shortly before the Iftar time close to Bab Hutta, one of the gates leading to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Israel arrested three Palestinian journalists on Friday at a military checkpoint north of the occupied city of Jerusalem. The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate has condemned the arrests, calling for the immediate release of the journalists. https://t.co/2eZ5hwplsw pic.twitter.com/3RNM8CLj5y — IMEU (@theIMEU) April 27, 2021

Israeli police also rounded up another after stopping his vehicle while on his way for prayer at the mosque compound. The detainee was identified as a resident of the Beit Hanina neighborhood.

This came as undercover Israeli forces, known as Mista’arvim, sneaked their way into Jabal al-Zeitoun neighborhood, and abducted three others during violent clashes.

In Bethlehem district, the sources confirmed an Israeli military raid in Husan village, west of the city, resulting in the detention of a Palestinian.

Israeli "occupiers" snatch 2 young Palestinian young women in al-Aqsa Mosque, batter them into the floor & drag them wounded into custody https://t.co/lWJJzeFxqb — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) April 26, 2021

They added that Israeli soldiers cracked down on a rally at the northern entrance of Bethlehem city, detaining two and assaulted another. The 47-year-old casualty was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

In the northern West Bank, Israeli forces barged their way into Tubas city, where they detained a resident after ransacking his family house.

Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian houses almost on a daily basis across the West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian farmers in the occupied West Bank on Saturday. Predictably, not only were no arrests made, but Israeli occupation soldiers actually joined in the violence, firing stun grenades & firing tear gas at Palestinians. https://t.co/Vukif70Ohd pic.twitter.com/ElflTZ3L1Z — IMEU (@theIMEU) April 26, 2021

These raids, which take place also in areas under the full control of the Palestinian Authority, are conducted with no need for a search warrant, whenever and wherever the military chooses in keeping with its sweeping arbitrary powers.

Under Israeli military law, army commanders have full executive, legislative and judicial authority over 3 million Palestinians living in the West Bank. Palestinians have no say in how this authority is exercised.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)