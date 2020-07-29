Israeli Forces Arrest 25 Palestinians in West Bank Raids

Israeli occupation forces today detained at least 25 Palestinians from various parts of the West Bank, said the Palestine Prisoner’s Society (PPS).

PPS confirmed in a press release that Israeli forces rounded up 12 Palestinians, some of whom were former prisoners, from the northern West Bank district of Nablus.

In the northern West Bank, PPS said that a former prisoner was rounded up from Zababdeh town, southeast of Jenin. He was arrested from the vicinity of Salem military camp, west of Jenin.

Israel breaks into multiple Palestinian homes, terrorises civilians with dogs, vandalises properties and makes several unwarranted arrests https://t.co/iK38aTVlhB — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) July 28, 2020

In Tulkarem district, Israeli military vehicles stormed Tulkarem refugee camp, where soldiers rounded up a Palestinian.

Soldiers also conducted a similar raid in Nur Shams refugee camp, east of Tulkarem city, resulting in the detention of another Palestinian man.

In Jerusalem district, PPS pointed out that Israeli police rounded up Hanadi Halawani, an activist who has been banned entry to Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on several occasions.

Two other Palestinians were detained from Anata town, northeast of Jerusalem.

In Bethlehem district, Israeli troops detained two Palestinians, including one after assaulting him, from Dheisha refugee camp, south of Bethlehem city.

Troops also barged their way into Hindaza village, southeast of the city, where they rounded up another.

Another was detained from the southern West Bank district of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

Meanwhile, PPS confirmed that Israeli troops raided Makhoul and al-Hadidiya in the northern Jordan Valley, resulting in the detention of three Palestinians, including a father and his son.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)