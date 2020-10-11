Israeli Forces Attack Palestinian Students with Teargas during Protest near Tulkarm

A number of Palestinian protesters suffered suffocation today when Israeli occupation forces fired teargas at them, during clashes that erupted near the Israeli Gishory factories, illegally built on Palestinian land west of the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarm.

Israeli soldiers fired toxic gas and rubber-coated steel bullets at a number of students from the Palestine Technical University Kadoorie, causing many cases of suffocation among them.

The students were rallying in protest against the killing of their fellow student Samir Hamidi by Israeli occupation forces last week.

“In 2019, Israeli security forces killed 133 Palestinians, including 28 minors. Of the casualties, 104 were killed in the Gaza Strip, 26 in the West Bank (including East Jerusalem) and three within Israel,” Human Rights group B’tselem reported.

“Most of these deaths were a direct outcome of Israel’s reckless open-fire policy, authorized by the government and military and backed by the legal system,” the group added.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)