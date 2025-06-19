Israeli Forces Bomb Iran’s Arak Heavy Water Reactor amid Escalating Conflict

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel launched major airstrikes on Iran, including a strike on the Arak heavy water reactor and facilities in Natanz, escalating the conflict as Tehran vows further retaliation.

The Israeli military announced late Wednesday that it had conducted a series of airstrikes targeting what it described as sensitive and nuclear-related sites inside Iran.

In a statement released Thursday, the army said it struck the Arak nuclear reactor, located southwest of Tehran, as well as a facility in Natanz allegedly involved in the development of nuclear weapons and housing advanced equipment meant to accelerate Iran’s nuclear program.

The statement added that the airstrikes also hit military and industrial facilities, including factories producing ballistic missile components and raw materials.

According to the Israeli military, the assault involved 40 warplanes and targeted dozens of military sites across Tehran and other regions in Iran.

Separately, Army Radio reported that 17 drones launched by Iran toward Israel on Wednesday night were successfully intercepted.

On Thursday morning, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it had carried out what it called the 14th wave of attacks on strategic targets in Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that Iran would “pay a price” for its strikes on Israeli territory.

Israeli media reported that at least six individuals remained in critical condition following Iran’s latest attack, with the total number of injuries now at 137.

Since the early hours of June 13, Israel — with backing from the United States — has launched a broad military campaign against Iran. The offensive has included the bombing of nuclear and missile facilities and the targeted killings of military commanders and nuclear scientists. Iranian officials say the attacks have resulted in 224 deaths and 1,277 injuries.

In response, Tehran has launched waves of ballistic missiles and drone strikes on Israel, killing approximately 24 people and wounding nearly 2,000 others.

Amid the intensifying exchanges, warnings persist from both Western and Israeli sources that the United States may join Israel in direct military action against Iran, raising fears of a wider regional war.

(PC, AJA)