‘US-Israeli Aid Trap’ Turns Deadly again: Scores Killed Waiting for Food in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

As part of its ongoing assault on Gaza, Israeli forces killed 52 Palestinians on Thursday—including 22 aid workers—targeting civilians waiting for food.

Israeli occupation forces carried out a series of attacks across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, killing at least 52 Palestinians, including 22 aid workers in the central part of the enclave, according to medical sources cited by Al-Jazeera.

Al-Awda and Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospitals received 16 bodies and dozens of wounded after Israeli troops opened fire and threw grenades at civilians gathered near an aid distribution point close to the Netzarim axis in central Gaza.

Eyewitnesses said Israeli forces stationed in the area opened machine gun fire on hundreds of Palestinians waiting for the American aid center to open. Drones reportedly dropped bombs on the crowd, causing additional casualties.

According to Reuters news agency, over 300 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed while searching for food since the start of Israel’s offensive.

While Israel 🇮🇱 distract the world by bombing Iran 🇮🇷 they continue to bomb children in tents in Gaza 🇵🇸 Don’t call it ‘war’ It’s murder

It’s terrorism

It’s genocide. Stop selling 🇬🇧 arms to 🇮🇱

Expel 🇮🇱 from the UN now

Recognise Palestine 🇵🇸 today.pic.twitter.com/8HKMFlp6Pw — Howard Beckett (@BeckettUnite) June 19, 2025

Eyewitnesses also reportedly noted that many of the dead and injured lay on the ground for hours before ambulances could reach them due to heavy gunfire and the danger in the area.

Elsewhere in the Strip, an Israeli airstrike killed five people in a home in the Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, while the army blew up several houses east of Jabaliya al-Balad in the north.

At least 15 more people were killed and dozens injured in Israeli air raids on the Al-Shati refugee camp and Al-Jalaa Street in Gaza City, according to medical sources at Al-Shifa Hospital.

In Khan Yunis, six civilians were killed and many others wounded when an Israeli vehicle launched a strike on people waiting for aid on Al-Tina Street in the southwestern part of the city.

Despite the absence of UN supervision, Israel launched its own aid distribution initiative on May 7 through the so-called ‘Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’—a mechanism backed by both Tel Aviv and Washington but rejected by the United Nations.

Since the rollout of this plan, dubbed by many Palestinians as a “US-Israeli aid trap,” over 300 people have been killed, at least 2,649 injured, and nine remain missing.

In another incident, a missile fired from an Israeli helicopter struck a residential apartment near the Palestine Mosque in central Gaza City, killing three people and injuring others, according to a medical source.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that the Israeli military has armed, funded, and protected organized gangs tasked with looting aid convoys in Gaza.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s ongoing assault on the Gaza Strip has involved large-scale killing, starvation, and displacement, in defiance of international demands and multiple rulings by the International Court of Justice to halt the assault.

The war, supported by the United States, has left over 185,000 Palestinians dead or wounded—most of them women and children—with more than 11,000 reported missing. Hundreds of thousands have been displaced, and widespread famine has claimed the lives of many, including children.

(PC, AJA)