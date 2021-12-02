Israeli Forces Carry out Raids in Masafer Yatta (VIDEOS)

Israeli forces assault Palestinian and international activists taking part in a protest in the Masafer Yatta area. (Photo:Mash'hour Wihwah, via WAFA)

Israeli occupation forces on Thursday demolished several shelters, animal barns and other structures in two Masafer Yatta villages in the south of the West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Rateb Jabour, the coordinator of the local anti-wall and anti-settlements committees, told WAFA that Israeli forces demolished shelters, barns for sheep, and stone ovens owned by two local residents, including an elderly woman, in the al-Fakhit and al-Markaz communities.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday night, dozens of Israeli occupation forces raided the home of Palestinian journalist Basel Adra in the al-Tuwani community in Masafer Yatta, Adra denounced in a tweet.

“Dozens of soldiers are invading my home now to confiscate the cameras I use as a journalist with my friends to film the violence carried out by settlers and the home demolitions against my community in Masafer Yatta,” wrote Adra. “They took four cameras, a laptop, and memory cards.”

Masafer Yatta includes 16 different communities with a population of more than 2500 people spread over 100,000 dunums of land, all considered Area C of the occupied West Bank under total Israeli military control.

