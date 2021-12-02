Israeli occupation forces on Thursday demolished several shelters, animal barns and other structures in two Masafer Yatta villages in the south of the West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Rateb Jabour, the coordinator of the local anti-wall and anti-settlements committees, told WAFA that Israeli forces demolished shelters, barns for sheep, and stone ovens owned by two local residents, including an elderly woman, in the al-Fakhit and al-Markaz communities.

Dozens of soldiers are invading my home now to confiscate the cameras I use as a journalist with my friends to film the violence carried out by settlers and the home demolitions against my community in Massafer Yatta.

They took four cameras, a laptop, and memory cards. pic.twitter.com/Fca5dzIRJ7 — Basel Adra (@basel_adra) December 1, 2021

Meanwhile, on Wednesday night, dozens of Israeli occupation forces raided the home of Palestinian journalist Basel Adra in the al-Tuwani community in Masafer Yatta, Adra denounced in a tweet.

NOW: The military is raiding homes in Atuwani, Masafer Yatta, without warning and confiscating a number of cameras. The military arrived unexpectedly and forced their way into peoples homes, clearly disturbing families. pic.twitter.com/UV7sKqHWYH — Good Shepherd Collective (@Shepherds4Good) December 1, 2021

“Dozens of soldiers are invading my home now to confiscate the cameras I use as a journalist with my friends to film the violence carried out by settlers and the home demolitions against my community in Masafer Yatta,” wrote Adra. “They took four cameras, a laptop, and memory cards.”

NOW: Israeli police have come to arrest Hamoudi Huraini, a local activists from the village of Atuwani in Masafer Yatta, yet again. This time Hamoudi is being arrested for calling the police following an attack by settlers against him and his family’s garden. pic.twitter.com/u4fYyJv8ha — Good Shepherd Collective (@Shepherds4Good) December 2, 2021

Masafer Yatta includes 16 different communities with a population of more than 2500 people spread over 100,000 dunums of land, all considered Area C of the occupied West Bank under total Israeli military control.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)