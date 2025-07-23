Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Child as Knesset Pushes West Bank Annexation

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A 14-year-old Palestinian was killed near Jenin as Israeli forces intensified raids across the West Bank, coinciding with a Knesset vote on de facto annexation.

Israeli occupation forces killed a 14-year-old Palestinian boy and wounded another near Jenin, amid a broader military escalation across the occupied West Bank. The escalation coincides with a scheduled Israeli Knesset vote on a draft resolution calling for the annexation of the West Bank—a move that constitutes a grave breach of international law.

According to medical sources cited by Al-Jazeera, 14-year-old Ibrahim Nasr was shot dead during an Israeli raid on the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin, on Tuesday evening. Israeli forces stormed the town, provoking clashes with Palestinian youth and opening fire directly. The Israeli military remains deployed across several neighborhoods in the area.

This killing is part of a wider campaign of raids across the northern and central West Bank. Since early Tuesday, Israeli forces have intensified operations in Jenin and surrounding towns, including Bethlehem and Hebron, as the military offensive stretches into its seventh consecutive month.

Another child murdered! The martyred Palestinian child, Ibrahim Majid Ali Nasr (14 yrs old) was shot and murdered by demon occupation forces in Qabatiya, Jenin earlier this evening (In video) the target on our children is never ending!! 💔

7-22-2025🇵🇸🇵🇸💔

الله يرحمك حبيبي 🇵🇸💔🕊️ pic.twitter.com/anFwKTf62p — Her name is Palestine 🇵🇸😇 (@ayshaaa_48) July 22, 2025

In the early hours of Wednesday, the Israeli army stormed the cities of Nablus and Tulkarm and laid siege to two hospitals in Nablus. According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, Israeli forces surrounded Rafidia Hospital and the Arab Specialized Hospital, deploying near emergency entrances, firing sound bombs, and inspecting ambulances.

The Palestinian Red Crescent confirmed that a young man was shot in the foot during the siege.

Further raids targeted the Far’a refugee camp and residential areas near Ramallah, where occupation forces began demolishing Palestinian homes and agricultural facilities in the Khalayel area, northeast of Al-Mughayyir.

The humanitarian toll continues to mount. Since October 7, 2023, more than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed, nearly 7,000 injured, and over 18,000 arrested in the West Bank alone, according to Palestinian sources.

This escalation has occurred in parallel with Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, where over 201,000 Palestinians have been killed or wounded, most of them children and women, with thousands still missing.

West Bank Annexation

Against this backdrop of military violence, the Israeli Knesset is set to vote Wednesday on a draft resolution calling for the imposition of “Israeli sovereignty” over the occupied West Bank—an effective annexation. Although non-binding, the resolution signals a clear shift in political direction and has garnered strong support from members of the ruling coalition.

Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen, who backs the draft, described the move as “historic and timely,” claiming that annexation is a security imperative. Justice Minister Yariv Levin echoed this at a Knesset conference earlier this week, urging swift action to “apply full sovereignty over Judea and Samaria,” Israel’s biblical designation for the occupied West Bank.

Breaking | Israeli occupation forces storm the emergency department at the Arab Specialized Hospital in Nablus, occupied West Bank pic.twitter.com/i2CqzyyXto — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 22, 2025

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana reminded attendees that the parliament had already voted in the past to reject the establishment of a Palestinian state, calling the West Bank Israel’s “defense line.” Likud lawmakers have also formally urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to enact annexation without delay.

Among the speakers at the annexation conference was former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, who lamented that the annexation did not proceed during his tenure and called it a “shared interest.”

The annexation of the West Bank would constitute a direct violation of international law, including United Nations Security Council and General Assembly resolutions, which mandate an end to Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory captured in 1967.

While the proposed resolution is symbolic and not legally binding, it underscores a broader political consensus within the Israeli government to dismantle any remaining prospects for Palestinian statehood and permanently entrench apartheid rule in the occupied territories.

(PC, AJA)