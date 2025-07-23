New Israeli Massacre in Tel al-Hawa as Bombardment Intensifies in Central Strip

In a separate attack at dawn, Palestinian medical sources confirmed that Israeli forces targeted an ambulance vehicle near Hamad Hospital in the northwest of Gaza City.

Israeli occupation forces carried out a new massacre in Gaza City early Wednesday, while intensifying aerial and artillery strikes on Deir al-Balah in central Gaza as part of an ongoing ground invasion that began two days ago.

Hospital sources in Gaza reported that at least seven people were killed and more than 15 injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted an apartment in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City.

Video footage shared on social media showed wounded children being transported to the hospital for treatment.

Later in the night, Israeli forces bombed a tent sheltering displaced Palestinians in Al-Shati Refugee Camp, west of Gaza City, killing a woman and wounding others.

This attack came less than 24 hours after another deadly strike on the same camp that left dozens dead and injured, many of them displaced civilians.

In a separate attack at dawn, Palestinian medical sources confirmed that Israeli forces targeted an ambulance vehicle near Hamad Hospital in the northwest of Gaza City, injuring several paramedics.

Simultaneously, Israeli troops carried out fresh demolitions of homes in the eastern neighborhoods of Gaza City, including the Tuffah district.

Deir al-Balah under Fire

Elsewhere in the Strip, Israeli aircraft launched heavy air raids and artillery shelling on Deir al-Balah and its surroundings overnight. Flares were also fired into the sky over the city.

The attacks coincide with continued Israeli ground incursions into the southern and eastern areas of Deir al-Balah, part of the military operation launched in the early hours of Monday.

In central Gaza, Israeli drones struck homes in Al-Bureij Refugee Camp early Wednesday, as tanks simultaneously opened heavy fire on areas east of the camp. Israeli warplanes also bombed northern parts of Al-Nuseirat.

According to hospital sources in Gaza, 81 Palestinians were killed on Tuesday alone by Israeli fire, including 31 people who were attempting to collect humanitarian aid.

Since May, more than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed and 6,500 wounded by Israeli forces and foreign contractors affiliated with the so-called “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation,” which assumed control over aid distribution points earlier this year.

