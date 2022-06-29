Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Young Man in Jenin (VIDEO)

Mohammad Marei, 25, was killed by Israeli forces in Jenin. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli occupation forces shot and killed a Palestinian young man on Wednesday morning, during a military incursion into the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Mohammad Marei, 25, from the Jenin refugee camp, was shot and critically injured by Israeli soldiers during an early morning raid into the city. He later died of his wounds, according to Wissam Baker, head of the Khalil Suleiman hospital.

Israeli forces detained two Palestinians after raiding their families’ houses in Jenin before leaving the city.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

