Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Young Man in Jerusalem (VIDEO)

A Palestinian young man, identified as 19-year-old Kareem Jamal Qawasmi was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces on Sunday morning at Bab Hutta neighborhood in the old city of Jerusalem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Mientras el mundo mira a Ucrania, el ente genocida israelí continúa asesinando impunemente a la población palestina. Esta madrugada, las fuerzas de ocupación han ejecutado a Samer Jamal Qawasmi, de 19 años, en la Jerusalén ocupada. ¿Su crimen? Ser palestino. pic.twitter.com/7yfOngTSzE — Esperanza (@JeSuisEspe_) March 6, 2022

Israeli police claimed that its officers opened fire at Qawasmi after he allegedly attempted to stab two of them with a knife. According to eyewitnesses, the young man was left bleeding helplessly on the ground until he died of his critical wounds in a few minutes.

19-year-old Kareem Jamal Qawasmi, from the Al-Tur neighborhood, was shot dead by Israeli occupation soldiers with live bullets after he allegedly stabbed and lightly injured two Israeli police officers near the Bab Huta Gate, earlier on Sunday.https://t.co/c9KrCFP38y — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 6, 2022

Shortly following the incident, the Israeli police locked down all the entrances to the old city and set up checkpoints at the roads leading to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on the east side of the old city.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)