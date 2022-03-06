Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Young Man in Jerusalem (VIDEO)

Kareem Jamal Qawasmi, 19, was killed by Israeli forces in Jerusalem. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian young man, identified as 19-year-old Kareem Jamal Qawasmi was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces on Sunday morning at Bab Hutta neighborhood in the old city of Jerusalem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Israeli police claimed that its officers opened fire at Qawasmi after he allegedly attempted to stab two of them with a knife. According to eyewitnesses, the young man was left bleeding helplessly on the ground until he died of his critical wounds in a few minutes.

Shortly following the incident, the Israeli police locked down all the entrances to the old city and set up checkpoints at the roads leading to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on the east side of the old city.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

