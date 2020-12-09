Israeli Forces Raid Town near Jenin, Injure Dozens

Dozens of Palestinians were injured Wednesday morning from Israeli military gunfire as Israeli forces raided the town of Jaba’, near Jenin, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Razi Ghannam, a local Fatah official, told WAFA that Israeli forces barged their way into the town in the early morning hours, ransacking several houses and interrogating their residents.

Israeli "soldiers" storm the Palestinian town of Jaba, raid homes, shoot 6 young Palestinians with steel-coated bullets & kidnap several others https://t.co/NIWmy6Re73 — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) December 9, 2020

In the ensuing confrontations, Israeli forces opened fire towards local youngsters, injuring six with rubber-coated steel bullets and causing dozens of others to suffocate from tear gas canisters.

Ghannam added that the Red Crescent crews provided treatment to a number of casualties at the scene, and rushed some others to a hospital in Jenin.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)