Illegal Settlers also stormed a village in Masafer Yatta, setting at least one home alight.

An elderly Palestinian woman was shot in the head and killed by Israeli occupation forces during a raid north of Jerusalem in the early hours of Wednesday, while two other youths were also shot and killed by the army in the occupied West Bank.

The killings come as the army escalated its military operations across the occupied West Bank while illegal settlers attacked Palestinian homes and set at least one alight.

66-year-old Zahia Al-Obeidi was shot dead after midnight by Israeli occupation forces during a raid on Shuafat refugee camp in occupied Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/8YSxsTIoW4 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 25, 2025

The Jerusalem Governorate said that Zahia Joudeh al-Obeidi, 66, succumbed to her wounds after being shot in the head while in her home during a raid on the Shuafat refugee camp, north of Jerusalem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

⚡️BREAKING Israeli soldiers opened fire and KILLED an elderly Palestinian grandmother, Hajja Zahia al-Obeidi (66), during a raid on Shuafat refugee camp in Jerusalem. -Sources in the West Bank pic.twitter.com/xv5TEMJRyL — Warfare Analysis (@warfareanalysis) June 24, 2025

According to the Quds News Network (QNN), al-Obeidi was inside her home when Israeli forces opened heavy fire in the area, targeting residents. A bullet entered her house and struck her in the head, the report said.

Also in Jerusalem, Israeli forces demolished a residential building under construction in the Ras Khamis neighborhood, claiming it lacked a permit, according to Al Jazeera Arabic.

Youths Killed

Israeli occupation forces also shot and killed Rayan Thamer Hawshiya, 15, in the town of Al-Yamoun, west of Jenin.

Rayan Thamer Hawshiya, 15, was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces in the town of Al-Yamoun, west of Jenin. pic.twitter.com/1QdkdV0Cf3 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 25, 2025

In Ramallah, another Palestinian youth was shot and killed by Israeli forces.

The body of Ammar Mutaz Hamayel, 13, was detained by Israeli forces for a while before being handed over to a Palestinian ambulance, WAFA reported.



Family and friends of 13-year-old Ammar Mutaz Hamayel bid a sad farewell. He was shot earlier near Ramallah in the evening and detained by Israeli forces for a while before being handed over to a Palestinian ambulance. Photos by: Mohammad Abu Zaid/WAFA News Agency pic.twitter.com/XO2Mifre4V — WAFA News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) June 24, 2025

Tubas

Israeli occupation forces stormed the town of Tamoun, south of Tubas, on Wednesday.

WAFA reported that special units infiltrated the town, followed by military reinforcements, coinciding with low-flying reconnaissance aircraft.

Several Palestinian homes were raided, and 17 young men were detained for several hours before being released.

sraeli occupation forces storm on the town of Tammun, south of Tubas amid a wide-scale wave of raids taking place across the occupied West Bank in recent days.#GazaGenocide#Aqsaunderattack#europe #Gaza #Palestine pic.twitter.com/g54ZEmX6J3 — Palestine Info Center (@palinfoen) June 25, 2025

Kamal Bani Odeh, director of the Prisoner’s Society in Tubas, indicated that the occupation forces detained 17 citizens for several hours before releasing them.

Ahmad Al-Asaad, governor of Tubas and the Northern Jordan Valley, condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression on the town of Tamoun, and called on the international community to intervene to halt these repressive measures against the Palestinian people.

Jenin

Israeli occupation forces also stormed the town of Ya’bad, south of Jenin, at dawn on Wednesday, according to WAFA.

The Ya’bad Municipality said that the army stormed the town with a large number of military vehicles and infantry units, imposed a curfew, and raided and searched a large number of homes in the town.

Israeli occupation forces break into homes during their raid on Ya’bud town, southwest of Jenin. pic.twitter.com/0x8l5aw74W — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) June 25, 2025

The municipality noted that the occupation forces wreaked havoc in the homes they searched, destroying its contents. They also detained several young men, interrogated them, and arrested some of them.

Israeli occupation forces also stormed the commercial market in the city of Jenin, and raided a store near the vegetable market, triggering panic among shoppers and business owners.

During the incursion, the Israeli forces fired tear gas canisters near the Grand Mosque in the vicinity of the area which was raided. Israeli military vehicles stormed the industrial zone of the city and raided a house belonging to the Al-Adas family on Al-Nasra Street.

Nablus

Israeli occupation forces continued their daily raids and harassment of residents of Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya, a village south of Nablus, on Wednesday, WAFA reported.

Citing local sources, WAFA reported that soldiers confiscated the keys of a local resident’s vehicle after forcing him to block the village center with it, effectively disrupting movement in the area.

Israeli occupation forces fire smoke bombs during their invasion of the town of Beita southern Nablus in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/mv9ZT2TIqQ — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 24, 2025

Foot patrols of Israeli soldiers were seen spreading throughout the village’s streets, stopping and searching vehicles and residents, thus imposing further restrictions on daily life, the report added.

Israeli forces also continued to use a residential building in the village as a military outpost.

Tulkarm, Ramallah

In Tulkarm, the occupation forces continued their military operation in the city and its camp, demolishing more than 50 buildings over the past two weeks. The town of Zeita, north of Tulkarm, has been subjected to continuous raids for 10 days, including raids on dozens of homes, harassment of residents, and the arrest of Palestinian youths, Al Jazeera Arabic reported.

For the ninth week in a row, the Israeli occupation army continues its systematic home demolition campaign in the Nour Shams refugee camp, north of the occupied West Bank, as part of a plan to establish new roads in the area to facilitate future Israeli attacks. pic.twitter.com/oNJp0OyH3P — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 25, 2025

In the town of Umm Safa, northwest of central Ramallah, the Israeli army bulldozed vast areas of agricultural land that had previously been subjected to military orders to be seized for the expansion of a settlement outpost.

The army also demolished agricultural property in the village of Dura al-Qar’a in the city, while settlers blocked a side road in the neighboring town of Turmus Ayya, according to the Palestinian governmental Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission.

Large number of Israeli forces raid the Shuafat camp in Jerusalem and carry out a wide-scale detention operation. pic.twitter.com/Xe1fTGPTsc — WAFA News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) June 25, 2025

Settler Attacks

Illegal Israeli settlers stormed the village of Susiya in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, setting at least one home alight, according to reports.

Anti-settlement activist Osama Makhamreh told WAFA that several armed settlers, under the protection of Israeli occupation soldiers, attacked a home belonging to Nasser Shreiteh.

The settlers set the dwelling on fire, completely burning it down. No injuries were reported.

Illegal Israeli settlers set fire to a Palestinian home in the village of Susya in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, in the occupied West Bank pic.twitter.com/kOho8hVXYf — TRT World (@trtworld) June 25, 2025

The area has been under constant attack from illegal settlers, seen as part of a broader strategy to forcibly displace Palestinians from their land.

For the second consecutive day, settlers continued fencing off Palestinian-owned land in Khirbet al-Farisiyah, located in the northern Jordan Valley, WAFA reported.

Human rights activist Aref Daraghmeh told WAFA that settlers installed fences around additional plots of land near the tents of Palestinian residents in the Ein al-Ghazal area of Al-Farisiyah.

He noted that this was not the first time that settlers have fenced off land close to residents’ tents in the same area.

