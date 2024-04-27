Palestinian Children, Civilians Killed in New Israeli Massacres across Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli raids in theGaza Strip resulted in the killing of over 30 Palestinians and the wounding of 69 more, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza reported on Saturday.

At least 15 Palestinians, including eight children, were killed in Israeli raids on the central and southern Gaza Strip, while more bodies continue to be recovered from the sites from which the Israeli occupation army withdrew.

Six civilians, including four children, were killed in an early morning bombing that targeted a residential house in the Saudi neighborhood west of Rafah city.

Additionally, in the southern Gaza Strip, photojournalist Ibrahim Al-Gharbawi was killed in an Israeli bombing on Hamad Town in Khan Yunis, while three other Palestinians were killed in a separate bombing near Faisal School in the Japanese neighborhood.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 34,388 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,437 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/2RGvQsh0du pic.twitter.com/RpTYMm9Xsl — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 27, 2024

In the central Gaza Strip, a devastating Israeli raid on a house in the Nuseirat camp claimed the lives of nine civilians, including four children, and left 30 others wounded.

Rescue efforts managed to retrieve four bodies and rescue several wounded individuals from the rubble hours after the attack.

Following the massacre, Israeli aircraft launched further airstrikes in the vicinity of Nuseirat and the Al-Zawaideh areas.

Moreover, Israeli artillery bombarded areas north of Nuseirat and Bureij camps, as well as residential areas in Al-Mughraqa town.

On Friday, Israeli airstrikes targeted a building housing displaced persons belonging to the International Red Cross on Al-Wahda Street in central Gaza City, resulting in the killing of three Palestinians.

In the northern Gaza Strip, the Israeli forces reportedly opened fire in the vicinity of Beit Lahia city and east of Jabaliya camp, according to Palestinian sources.

The Israeli occupation forces bombed 25 targets in the Gaza Strip in the last 25 hours, killing scores of civilians, including children. Israeli media reported that Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi's resignation could be imminent and that discussion is taking place regarding his… pic.twitter.com/kf9CQqlWIa — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 27, 2024

Mass Graves

Meanwhile, Palestinians in Gaza continue the painful task of recovering the bodies of Palestinians following the withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces.

Nesma Al-Halabi, media coordinator for the Palestinian Independent Commission for Human Rights in Gaza, announced on Friday the recovery of 283 bodies from three mass graves discovered in the Strip after Israeli forces withdrew from Al-Shifa Medical Complex, Kamal Adwan Hospital, and Nasser Hospital.

Al-Halabi further stated that 500 people are still missing, raising concerns that they were killed by occupation forces and buried in undiscovered mass graves.

The Palestinian Civil Defense reported the recovery of approximately 400 bodies from three mass graves in the vicinity of Nasser Complex in Khan Yunis since the start of recovery operations a week ago. These mass graves serve as harrowing evidence of Israeli crimes against humanity.

While Washington expressed concern over reports of mass graves in Gaza, requesting information from Israel, other Western countries and international organizations called for an independent investigation.

Gaza Genocide Continues

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,388 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,437 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, AJA)