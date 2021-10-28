Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Palestinian near Apartheid Wall in Jenin

October 28, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli apartheid wall. (Photo: Tamar Fleishman, The Palestine Chronicle)

Israeli forces early Thursday shot and injured a Palestinian in al-Yamun, near the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that Israeli soldiers opened fire at a young man near Israel’s Apartheid Wall, hitting him in the shoulder.

The Palestinian man was rushed to a hospital in Jenin. No information were available on his condition though.

Hundreds of Palestinians, especially construction workers, are forced to pass the Israeli military checkpoints every day, often waiting for hours in line due inspection procedures.

Israel severely restricts Palestinians’ freedom of movement through a complex combination of approximately 100 fixed checkpoints, flying checkpoints, settler-only roads and various other physical obstructions.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

