21-Year-Old Palestinian Injured in Israeli Strike on Gaza Dies of His Wounds, Raising Death Toll to 44

A 21-year-old Palestinian man has died today of his wounds, raising the total death toll of Israeli aggression on Gaza to 44, including 15 children and four women, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Al Shifa hospital announced on Monday the young man’s death.

The man was injured on Sunday in an Israeli strike at an intersection in Gaza city that caused several deaths and injuries.

Three days after the Israeli aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip, a negotiated truce was announced between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement. The truce went into effect at 11:30 PM on Sunday, Palestine time (GMT+2).

The Islamic Jihad movement confirmed the news of the truce, announcing that it welcomes the Egyptian role in reaching the agreement.

(PC, WAFA, SOCIAL)