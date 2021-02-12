Israeli Forces Suppress Rally near Nablus, Injure Two Protesters

Two Palestinians were injured from military gunfire as Israeli forces today afternoon suppressed an anti-settlement rally in Beit Dajan village, east of Nablus city.
Member of the Popular Committee for Land Defense, Salim Abu Jaish, said that a large Israeli military force violently dispersed the participants of the rally. The protest was called for to defend Palestinian-owned land threatened with confiscation.
#Palestinian protesters shower #Israeli occupation army with stones during clashes in the village of Beit Dajan in the occupied #WestBank.pic.twitter.com/SDlU94ZvQz @MEmonitor2
— ME_monitor (@MEmonitor2) February 6, 2021
Israeli soldiers opened fire toward the participants, hitting one with a live round and another with a rubber-coated steel bullet in their feet. Both casualties were rushed to a hospital for treatment.
Dozens of participants were treated on the scene from the effects of tear gas suffocation.
Beit Dajan has become a scene for weekly protests against the Israeli authorities’ move to construct new Jewish settlements and expand existing ones at the expense of Palestinian territory.
(WAFA, PC, Social Media)
