Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Young Palestinian Man in Sebastia (VIDEO)

Fawzi Hani Makhalfeh, 18, was killed by the Israeli occupation army in Sebastia. (Photo: via Social media)

Israeli soldiers opened fire at a car in the town of Sebastia, in the north of the West Bank, on Friday night, killing a Palestinian teenager and injuring another, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that Fawzi Hani Makhalfeh, 18, arrived dead at the hospital with several bullet wounds.

WAFA reported that Israeli soldiers hit the car with over 40 bullets, killing one and injuring the other, who was later arrested.

Makhlfeh is the second Palestinian teenager shot and killed by Israeli soldiers on Friday in the occupied West Bank after the killing of 17-year-old Mohammad Bayyad in Umm Saf, near Ramallah.

204 Palestinians, including 38 children, have been killed in the West Bank and Gaza Strip since the beginning of the year.

(PC, WAFA)

