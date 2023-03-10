Israeli Occupation Forces Storm Makassed Hospital in Jerusalem

March 10, 2023 Blog, News, Slider
Al-Makassed hospital in Jerusalem. (Photo: via Facebook)

Israeli police stormed the Makassed Hospital in Jerusalem on Thursday evening, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that Israeli police and intelligence officers forced their way into the hospital, located in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of al-Tur.

There was no further information on whether police harassed or interrogated the medical staff.

It is not the first time Israeli forces storm the Makassed hospital. The latest incident comes in the context of persistent attacks on Palestinian healthcare and excessive use of force against Palestinians.

(PC, WAFA)

