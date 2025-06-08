Israeli Soldiers Wounded in Sheja’iyya as Resistance Ambushes Intensify

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian fighters reportedly launched a resistance operation in Sheja’iyya, critically wounding an Israeli soldier and prompting an emergency evacuation by military helicopter to occupied Jerusalem.

Israeli media reported on Sunday what they described as a “security incident” in the Sheja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, suggesting a new Palestinian resistance operation against Israeli forces continuing their assault on the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, an Israeli military helicopter reportedly landed at Shaare Zedek Hospital in occupied Jerusalem, likely transporting soldiers wounded during the operation in Sheja’iyya.

Earlier, the Al-Qassam Brigades—the armed wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement —announced that its fighters had killed two Israeli soldiers at point-blank range last Tuesday on Al-Nazzaz Street, east of Sheja’iyya.

The group also reported striking an Israeli D9 bulldozer with a Yassin 105 missile on Saturday near the Yarmouk site in the Al-Manara neighborhood of Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza.

Meanwhile, a group calling itself the Martyr Muhammad al-Deif Brigades released a video reportedly showing the targeting of Israeli military forces in Gaza with three rockets.

On the ground, the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom reported that a rocket fired by Israeli soldiers inside Gaza veered off course and nearly struck them, narrowly avoiding what could have been a deadly incident.

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas has escalated its operations in recent days, stating that the resistance is engaged in a war of attrition in response to the ongoing genocide against civilians in Gaza.

According to the group, these operations are designed to constantly surprise Israeli forces with new tactics.

In a separate operation, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, broadcast footage of an ambush in Tel al-Zaatar, east of Jabaliya, in northern Gaza. The group said its fighters detonated explosive devices and shells to target an Israeli unit.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel—with the full backing of the United States—has waged a genocidal war on Gaza, killing and injuring over 180,000 Palestinians, the majority of them women and children.

More than 14,000 remain missing, and hundreds of thousands have been displaced amid an unprecedented famine.

(PC, AJA)