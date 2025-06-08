Al-Qassam Details Killing of Two Soldiers as Resistance Escalates War of Attrition

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hamas warns that Israel’s continued aggression is deepening its own military and political crisis, as resistance forces escalate battlefield operations across Gaza.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, announced on Sunday that its fighters killed two Israeli soldiers at close range on Al-Nazzaz Street, east of the Sheja’iyya neighborhood in the Gaza Strip, last Tuesday.

The group also reported that its fighters targeted an Israeli D9 military bulldozer with a 105-mm Al-Yasin missile near the Yarmouk site in the Al-Manara neighborhood of Khan Yunis on Saturday.

Separately, a group calling itself the Martyr Muhammad al-Deif Brigades published a video reportedly showing its members launching three rockets at Israeli military forces in the Gaza Strip.

In response to the ongoing fighting, Hamas issued a statement declaring that the endless war sought by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will ultimately lead to his political and personal downfall.

What Netanyahu once portrayed as a swift and decisive campaign has, according to Hamas, turned into a daily burden on Israeli forces.

“The resistance is waging a war of attrition in response to the genocide against civilians, and surprises the enemy daily with renewed field tactics,” the statement said.

The statement argued that the intensification of military operations by the Israeli army is only compounding its losses and deepening the uncertainty surrounding the fate of its captives in Gaza.

Hamas reaffirmed its position that “the only solution is through a comprehensive deal, which Netanyahu rejects.”

“The war that Netanyahu wanted without end has turned into a daily burden, and it will be his political and personal end, after the collapse of the illusion of a quick resolution.”

Hamas further stated that Netanyahu’s rhetoric about “absolute victory” is a dangerous illusion, aimed at misleading his public.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel, backed by the United States, has been committing genocide in Gaza.

The result has been catastrophic: over 180,000 Palestinians killed or wounded, the majority of them women and children; more than 14,000 reported missing; hundreds of thousands forcibly displaced; widespread famine that has claimed the lives of children; and the large-scale destruction of homes, infrastructure, and civilian life.

(PC, AJA, Telegram)