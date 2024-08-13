Two Israeli ministers, along with thousands of Jewish settlers, stormed the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem on Tuesday, under the protection of Israeli occupation forces.

According to the Islamic Endowments Department in occupied Jerusalem, more than 2,250 settlers and extremists, including two ministers and a member of the Israeli Knesset, have entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque since the early hours of the morning.

Among those who participated were far-right Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir and Minister of Negev and Galilee Affairs Yitzhak Wasserlauf from the Jewish Power Party, Al-Jazeera reported.

Israeli media also reported that Likud Knesset member Amit Halevi was among those who stormed the site.

Hard-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir performs a provocative song along with other fanatics as they tour the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/rfAvwZ5rEr — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 13, 2024

The Islamic Endowments Department confirmed that the occupation police prevented Palestinian worshippers from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque during this time.

Palestinian media outlets have circulated videos showing large numbers of settlers dancing and performing Talmudic prayers at the site while Al-Jazeera reported that Jewish settlers raised the Israeli flag within the mosque’s courtyards.

‘Israeli Sovereignty’

During the storming, Itamar Ben-Gvir reportedly claimed that significant progress had been made in imposing Israeli sovereignty and authority over what he called the Temple Mount, stating, “Our policy is to permit Jewish prayer here”.

He also criticized attending conferences in Doha or Cairo, advocating instead for the “defeat of Hamas.”

Al-Jazeera reported that, in response to the events, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement clarifying that “what happened this morning on the Temple Mount (Al-Aqsa Mosque) is a violation of the existing legal status quo.”

Netanyahu also reportedly said that policy decisions regarding the Temple Mount are made directly by the Prime Minister, and no minister, including Itamar Ben-Gvir, has special authority over the site.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid criticized Ben-Gvir, stating that his actions, contrary to the security services’ advice, endangered the lives of Israeli citizens and security forces.

For its part, the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the storming, labeling it as a blatant violation of international law and the historical status quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites.

The ministry also criticized the Israeli government and its extremist members for disregarding international laws.

This incident follows a similar event on Monday, when dozens of settlers entered Al-Aqsa, conducted provocative tours, and performed Talmudic rituals in its courtyards.

