Never-Ending Evacuations – UN Says 84 Percent in Gaza is under Evacuation Order

The United Nations announced on Monday that 84 percent of the population in Gaza is under evacuation order by the Israeli army.

Deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press conference that “two evacuation orders were issued by the Israeli military over the weekend for Khan Yunis, mostly for areas that were previously placed under evacuation,” quoting the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)’s.

According to an OCHA’s Humanitarian Situation Update for the Gaza Strip, the orders affected around 23 displacement sites, 14 water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities and four educational facilities.

Haq explained that about 305 square kilometers (117.7 square miles) in total, or nearly 84 percent of the Gaza Strip, has been placed under evacuation orders by the Israeli military.

Per OCHA’s report, the Israeli army issued two evacuation orders on 10 and 11 of August mostly for areas that were previously placed under evacuation.

The first order, issued on August 10, affected 1.35 square kilometers in east and central Khan Yuunis and mostly included areas previously placed under evacuation notices.

The second order, issued on August 11, affected 0.84 square kilometers that encompass Madinat Hamad as well as parts of Al Jala’a, Al Kateebeh, and As Sater neighborhoods.

The report continued that as of August 12, “Israel’s unilaterally declared “humanitarian area,” in Al-Mawasi, has been reduced from 58.9 square kilometers in early 2024 to approximately 46 square kilometers, covering about 12.6 percent of the Gaza Strip.”

“The ongoing bombardment and hostilities in Gaza continue to kill, injure and displace Palestinians – as well as damage and destroy the homes and infrastructure they rely on,” the deputy spokesman said.

Haq added that the entry of aid to Gaza is severely restricted due to “active hostilities, access constraints, high levels of insecurity, the lack of public order and safety” and other related issues.

OCHA’s report said that “between 1 and 11 August, out of the 85 coordinated humanitarian assistance missions to northern Gaza, only 34 were facilitated by Israeli authorities, 32 were denied access, 13 were impeded, and six were canceled due to logistical, operational, or security reasons.

The report continued that “out of the 122 coordinated humanitarian assistance missions to areas in southern Gaza, 63 were facilitated by Israeli authorities, 36 were denied, eight were impeded, and 15 were canceled.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,897 Palestinians have been killed, and 92,152 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(Anadolu, PC)