Israeli Teachers Open WhatsApp Group to Mock Ethiopian Students

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli teachers from a school in the Southern city of Netivot opened a WhatsApp group where they made racist remarks about their Ethiopian students, Israeli media reported on Monday.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the girls who were sitting behind their teachers on the bus noticed that they were texting in a WhatsApp group called “Black School Trip”.

The students filmed the chat and shared it on social media, slamming their teachers as a ‘disgrace’.

“Good morning to all the ‘educators’ of this school. It saddens me as a member of the [Ethiopian] community to see the level you sank to today,” the student wrote, adding:

“You are a disgrace, I’m ashamed that you’re our teachers and that you’re teaching the future generation.”

The Jerusalem Post reported that the school’s principal apologized in a statement, speaking of his “shock and devastation”.

“While Palestinians are resisting Israel’s military occupation and apartheid, Ethiopian Jews should mount their own resistance for greater rights,” Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle Ramzy Baroud wrote in a recent article.

“Their resistance must be predicated on the understanding that Palestinians and Arabs are not the enemy but potential allies in a joint fight against racism, apartheid and socio-economic marginalization.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)