A new opinion poll has found that a plurality of Israelis oppose Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to dismiss the attorney general, Gali Baharav-Miara, who has drawn fire from the premier and his allies.

The survey, published on Friday by the Israeli daily Maariv, showed that 44 percent of Israelis oppose her dismissal, while 37 percent support it, with 19 percent undecided, the Anadolu news agency reported.

Baharav-Miara has faced significant criticism from right-wing parties and Netanyahu’s supporters due to her stance opposing various government decisions, particularly those on judicial reform and the government’s handling of security issues.

Earlier this month, Baharav-Miara granted permission to authorities to investigate Netanyahu’s office for the leak of security documents. The Hebrew Maariv newspaper said the approval by the attorney general meant that investigating authorities were also allowed to investigate Netanyahu.

Last week, Bahara-Miara requested Netanyahu to reassess “his stance” on National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s role as security minister, according to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

Potential Seats

In another significant finding, the poll indicated that for the fourth consecutive week, the far-right Religious Zionism party, led by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, potentially failed to pass the electoral threshold required to remain in the Knesset (parliament).

The current threshold mandates that any party must secure at least 3.25 percent of the national vote to take seats in the 120-member Knesset.

If elections were held today, according to the poll, Netanyahu’s Likud party would secure 25 seats, while the opposition National Unity Party led by Benny Gantz would earn 19. The Yesh Atid party, led by opposition leader Yair Lapid, would win 15.

According to the poll, Netanyahu’s political bloc would command 50 seats, while the opposition would collectively get 60 seats.

To form a government in Israel, a coalition must secure at least 61 votes in the Knesset.

No Sign of Early Elections

Despite these developments, there is no sign of early elections, as Netanyahu has repeatedly rejected calls for one amid the ongoing war. Some of his opponents charge that he is dragging out the war to avoid facing angry voters, the report added.

The poll also indicated a potential shift in Israeli politics, showing that a new right-wing party led by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett could secure 24 seats if it were to run in the upcoming elections.

The Maariv survey was conducted by the private Lazar Institute and included a random sample of 504 Israelis, with a margin of error of 4.4 percent.

The ICC announced in a landmark move on Thursday that it had issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 44,056 Palestinians have, to date, been killed, and 104,268 wounded.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

Millions Displaced

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

