‘Our Heroic Fighters’ – Ben-Gvir Praises Israelis Who Killed, Wounded 1,000 Palestinians Waiting for Aid

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestinians were desperately trying to obtain some flour and other urgent supplies in a part of the Strip that is experiencing an acute famine.

Following attempts by the Israeli military to divert attention from a large massacre in northern Gaza on Thursday, more and more voices from the Israeli government and media hailed the ‘heroic fighters’ who killed and wounded over 1,000 Palestinians.

The Israeli army initially took responsibility, before suggesting that the Palestinains died from a stampede caused by the rush to obtain food. The storyline changed again, however, when video footage showed the crowds of hungry Gazans attacked by the Israeli army.

For Israeli National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, however, the latest of estimated 2,000 massacres committed against Palestinains since October 7 does not require an apology or an investigation.

The extremist far-right Israeli politician on Thursday congratulated Israeli soldiers who carried out the massacre, Anadolu Agency reported.

“We must give complete support to our heroic fighters operating in Gaza, who acted excellently against a Gazan mob that tried to harm them,” Ben-Gvir said in a statement.

Moreover, the Israeli extremist reiterated his demand to halt the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, claiming it poses threats to soldiers.

“Today it was proven that the transfer of humanitarian aid to Gaza is not only madness while our hostages are held in the Strip … but also endangers IDF (Israeli occupation army) soldiers,” Ben-Gvir said.

He also called the incident “another clear reason why we must stop transferring this aid”.

Another Massacre

Early Thursday, Israeli forces shelled a crowd of Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid south of Gaza City at the ‘Al-Nabulsi Roundabout’ area, leaving at least 112 Palestinians dead and nearly 800 injured, according to the Gaza-based Health Ministry.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 30,035 Palestinians have been killed, and 70,457 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(PC, MEMO)