Ansarallah Leader Vows Support for Palestine, Criticizes Arab Silence

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The leader of the Yemeni Ansarallah movement, Abdulmalik al-Houthi, vowed on Thursday his country’s unwavering support for the resistance in Palestine and criticized the Arab silence regarding Israel and the United States’ genocidal war on Gaza.

In a televised speech, al-Houthi promised continued support for the resistance in Gaza through Yemen’s maritime operations aimed at disrupting Israeli navigation.

He declared that ships associated with Israel would be prevented from passing through the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab, the Arabian Sea, and as far as the Indian Ocean.

“Yemen has challenged America with its warships and fleets at sea after it declared aggression against us, and Yemen has stood firm and never retreated from its position,” al-Houthi stated.

“Yemen targeted America’s aircraft carriers, which terrorize many countries, regimes, and governments, using them to intimidate those who compete with it internationally,” he added.

Al-Houthi confirmed that his country has conducted several operations in defiance of the United States and Israel. “Yemen targeted the aircraft carriers, starting with the USS Eisenhower, which fled the Red Sea defeated, humiliated, and expelled,” he said.

He further stated that following the retreat of the USS Eisenhower, “the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln is now fleeing from the Arabian Sea after coming under attack, and the decision was made for it to return to where it came from and escape.”

US ‘Barbarism’

The Yemeni leader condemned the US for using its veto power on Wednesday against a proposed resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza, describing it as a reflection of America’s “barbarism, brutality, and complicity in the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.”

Al-Houthi noted that this was unsurprising given the US’ long history of criminal acts, from the persecution of Native Americans to its actions in Japan, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

“America is the one who talks the most about peace, and yet it is the one who commits the most crimes and wars of extermination in the world and is the occupation’s partner in crime,” he stated.

“Decisions that aim to stop the genocide against the Palestinian people are unacceptable to the Americans, who pursue an aggressive approach toward Arabs and Muslims,” he added.

Al-Houthi also accused Israel and the US of harboring expansionist plans that include “Palestine, the rest of the Levant, Egypt, parts of Saudi Arabia, and Iraq.”

“The American and Israeli statements about changing the face of the Middle East aim to control everyone in a way that serves the interests of both sides,” he affirmed.

‘Short-Lived Actions’

Al-Houthi criticized Arab leaders for their silence on American and Israeli crimes “across the region, including in Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, and Egypt.” He dismissed their reliance on “summits and statements” as “futile.”

He described the Arab response to Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza over the past year as “not aligned with the level of responsibility, challenges, or dangers at hand.”

According to al-Houthi, Arab actions were typically “reactive, short-lived, and uncoordinated,” often ending in failure and only sporadically revived without proper planning or support.

“The Israeli enemy now speaks confidently, claiming that the Americans will hand the West Bank and Gaza over to it,” he warned.

The Yemeni leader also highlighted that “the person Trump appointed as his ambassador to the Israeli enemy does not believe in the existence of the West Bank or Gaza.”

Commending the Resistance

Regarding Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza, al-Houthi asserted that Israel’s ultimate goal is to ethnically cleanse Palestinians with the help of Western powers, particularly the US, France, Germany, and the UK.

Al-Houthi commended the resistance in Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen, noting that these fighters “have chosen the right and wise path.” He warned that other paths lead to “either surrender or exploitation by the enemy, along with the draining of resources and fighting the Americans, as some are doing.”

He praised the efforts of “Al-Qassam Brigades, Al-Quds Brigades, and other factions” for their continued resistance against the Israeli occupation. He specifically highlighted the Al-Qassam Brigades for conducting “heroic, significant, and honorable” 24 operations this week alone.

Additionally, al-Houthi praised Hezbollah for its steadfastness, describing the Lebanese resistance movement’s actions as “great, as it stands strong in the face of unprecedented aggression against Lebanon.”

(PC, Al-Mayadeen)