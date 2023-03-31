Israel’s Right-Wing Groups Organize Counter-Protests in Support of Judicial Overhaul

Thousands of right-wing Israelis took to the streets on Thursday in support of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan, blocking a highway in Tel Aviv, the Middle East Monitor reported.

The protests were organized by Netanyahu’s Likud Party and the far-right, extra-parliamentary group Im Tirtzu, which, according to a Jerusalem judge’s ruling in 2013, draws influence from fascist ideology.

Israeli media outlets reported that buses transported demonstrators from across Israel including illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories to Tel Aviv for the protest.

Fears of violence spread as a result of posts on social media. “The more violent we are, the more they will fear us,” one right-wing protester posted on Telegram.

Similar posts were also posted on the Telegram account of the far-right Otzma Yehudit Party headed by Defense Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The protests were held following weeks of anti-government demonstrations staged by people who oppose the planned judicial overhaul.

(MEMO, PC)