‘It is All Gone’: Palestine Chronicle Reports from Gaza on Destruction Caused by Israeli Bombs (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

On Friday, May 12, Israeli warplanes bombed more residential areas in the Gaza Strip, raising the number of Palestinians killed since the start of the Israeli war on Tuesday to 33.

The Palestine Chronicle visited some of the destroyed homes in the Zaytoun neighborhood, in Southern Gaza.

One of the homes was owned by an old Palestinian refugee, who was exiled by Zionist militias at a young age from historic Palestine during the Nakba. He has experienced the loss of his home twice, as a teenage boy, and now as an old man.

Weeping for his lost home, the old man kept repeating, “it is all gone; everything is gone.”

Palestine Chronicle correspondent in Gaza, Mahmoud Ajjour sent us these photos.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)