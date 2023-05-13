Palestinian Health Minister: Missile Fired by Israeli Warplane Caused Damage to Gaza Hospital

May 13, 2023 Blog, News
Palestinians assess the damage to Gaza's infrastructure, resulting from the latest Israeli aggression on the besieged Strip. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

Palestinian Minster of Health Mai Alkaila condemned the Israeli firing of a missile near Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the Gaza Strip that endangered the lives of patients and staff, the official news agency WAFA reported.

Alkaila said in a statement that a missile fired by an Israeli warplane at a residential building near the hospital Friday night has caused damage to some of the hospital sections.

LIVE BLOG: Israel’s War on Gaza Enters Fourth Day, Palestinian Resistance Continues

The minister added that the attack endangered the lives of the patients and the medical staff in the hospital and caused panic among the patients, especially women, and children.

The Gaza Ministry of Health said 33 Palestinians were killed, including six children and three women, and around 150 were wounded in four days of Israeli airstrikes against the besieged Gaza Strip.

(WAFA, PC)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*