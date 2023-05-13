Palestinian Health Minister: Missile Fired by Israeli Warplane Caused Damage to Gaza Hospital

Palestinian Minster of Health Mai Alkaila condemned the Israeli firing of a missile near Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the Gaza Strip that endangered the lives of patients and staff, the official news agency WAFA reported.

Alkaila said in a statement that a missile fired by an Israeli warplane at a residential building near the hospital Friday night has caused damage to some of the hospital sections.

The minister added that the attack endangered the lives of the patients and the medical staff in the hospital and caused panic among the patients, especially women, and children.

The Gaza Ministry of Health said 33 Palestinians were killed, including six children and three women, and around 150 were wounded in four days of Israeli airstrikes against the besieged Gaza Strip.

(WAFA, PC)