Jewish Settlers Kill Young Palestinian Driver in Occupied Jerusalem, Following Car Accident

Hussein Khaled Qaraqe, 30, was killed by Jewish settlers in occupied Jerusalem. (Photo: via WAFA)

A young Palestinian man was shot and killed on Friday by illegal Jewish settlers at the Nabi Samuel junction in occupied Jerusalem, the official news agency WAFA reported.

The family of Hussein Khaled Qaraqe, 30, said that settlers opened gunfire at their son while he was driving his vehicle, critically injuring him. The young man was pronounced dead a few minutes later.

Qaraqe was married, and is a father of two children, according to his family. He is a resident of the Al-Isawiya neighborhood in occupied Jerusalem.

Israeli media reports claimed the young man had rammed his vehicle into a group of illegal Jewish settlers at the junction, killing two of them and injuring five others.

The Israeli police shut down the junction to vehicles in the aftermath of the incident.

The latest incident brings up the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli occupation forces since the beginning of the year to 45, including 9 children.

(WAFA, PC)

