Jewish Settlers Pollute Spring Water in West Bank

Jewish settlers on Friday intentionally polluted the water of a spring in the West Bank village of Qaryout, north of Nablus, Anadolu Agency reported.

“The settlers raided the area, broke the lock of the water spring, damaged the fence around it and poured unknown material with a dirty smell in the water,” local activist Bashar Al-Qaryouti confirmed.

“They did so to turn the water unsafe for drinking or farming,” Al-Qaryouti added.

He also said that the village residents renovated the facility around the spring and carried out a farming project in the surrounding lands to protect it from settlers.

“The residents are trying to refine the water and afford 24/7 guarding shifts for it,” Al-Qaryouti said, noting that these efforts aim to prevent future attacks on the spring.

"Israel does not just occupy Palestinian land, it also systematically usurps all of its resources, including water, in flagrant violation of international law which guarantees the fundamental rights of an occupied nation."

“There is an ongoing, but hidden, Israeli war on the Palestinians which is rarely highlighted or even known. It is a water war, which has been in the making for decades,” Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle Ramzy Baroud wrote in a recent article.

“The irony of it all is that Israel seems to love everything about Palestine: the land, the resources, the food and even the fascinating history, but not the indigenous Palestinians themselves,” Baroud added.

(The Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)