Journalist’s Family Killed, Entire Neighborhoods Flattened by Israel

In a single night, Israeli forces bombed homes, tents, and shelters across Gaza, killing families and injuring scores as the ground invasion widens.

At dawn on Wednesday, Israeli occupation forces carried out two new massacres in the central and northern Gaza Strip, while intensifying their bombardment of residential areas.

According to medical sources cited by Al-Jazeera, at least 14 Palestinians were killed in Israeli shelling across the northern and central parts of the enclave since midnight.

Al-Jazeera reported that eight people were killed and several others injured when Israeli airstrikes targeted the home of journalist Osama al-Arbid’s family in the Saftawi neighborhood in northern Gaza.

Images broadcast by Palestinian media showed the house engulfed in flames, and footage captured the moment al-Arbid was pulled from beneath the rubble. Multiple members of his family were reported killed.

#Breaking

8 martyrs and injuries as a result of the Israeli occupation bombing of the home of journalist Osama Al-Arbid's family in the Al-Saftawi area, north of #Gaza City.@qudsn #Palestine

📹Her entire family was martyred.. The child "Ward Al-Sheikh Khalil" is the sole… pic.twitter.com/fowFcYUliO — ⚡️🌎 World News 🌐⚡️ (@ferozwala) May 28, 2025

In another attack at dawn, Israeli warplanes struck a residential home in Jabalia al-Nazla, also in the north, killing and wounding several Palestinians, most of them children.

Simultaneously, an Israeli airstrike on the city of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza killed six members of a single family. In the same city, Israeli aircraft also targeted a tent sheltering displaced individuals, injuring several.

Meanwhile, in the southern Gaza Strip, Israeli forces launched overnight airstrikes on the Ma’an area, east of Khan Yunis, and opened heavy gunfire west of Rafah.

Reports also confirmed that occupation forces blew up residential homes north of Rafah.

The Gaza Ministry of Health announced that 28 Palestinians were killed on Tuesday in airstrikes targeting various areas across the Strip.

Al Jazeera reported that the Israeli military also shelled residential buildings on the eastern edge of Sheja’iyya, east of Gaza City, early Wednesday.

Palestinians hold funeral prayers for the family of journalist Osama Al-Arbeed, killed in an Israeli strike on their home in the Al-Saftawi neighborhood, northwest of Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/trra4UQ9ep — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 28, 2025

These repeated attacks have caused widespread destruction in neighborhoods along the frontlines of the Israeli ground incursion.

Israeli forces continue to advance into Rafah and Khan Yunis in the south, as well as into eastern Gaza City and the northern areas of Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun.

Since March 18, when Israel resumed its assault on Gaza after withdrawing from a ceasefire agreement, 3,900 Palestinians have been killed and over 11,000 wounded, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. Nearly 200,000 have been displaced.

(PC, AJA)