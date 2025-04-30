LIVE BLOG: US-UK Strikes on Yemen | Scores Killed in Gaza Massacres – Day 572

ISRAEL’S CHANNEL 12:

Instructions to evacuate the “Mishmar Ayalon” settlement between Latrun and Ramla due to intensifying fires. Seven injured transferred to hospital, one in moderate condition and the rest with minor injuries.

State response is not fast enough and international firefighting aircraft are delayed.

Spokesman for the Israeli Army: The Chief of Staff instructed the Home Front Command, the Air Force, and all units of the Israeli army to provide full support to the police and firefighting and rescue crews to help extinguish the fires.