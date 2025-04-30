LIVE BLOG: US-UK Strikes on Yemen | Scores Killed in Gaza Massacres – Day 572

The British Ministry of Defense announced that its forces took part in a joint operation with US forces targeting an Ansarallah military site in Yemen.
Meanwhile, Israeli forces carried out new massacres in Gaza, killing and wounding scores of Palestinians.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 52,365 Palestinians and injured 117,905 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Fires Rage Near Occupied Jerusalem, Israel Seeks Foreign Assistance
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Israel declared a national emergency amid fast-spreading wildfires and has requested help from several countries.
Al-Quds Brigades Announce Operation in West Bank
AL-QUDS BRIGADES – JENIN BATTALION: Our fighters in the Al-Yamoun Company detonated a pre-prepared Sajeel-type guided explosive device against an Israeli occupation military vehicle, adding that they are confronting “the enemy forces storming the town on several axes according to the requirements and conditions of the field.”
Palestinian Authority Offers Israel Assistance in Extinguishing Fires
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli “Kan” channel revealed that the Palestinian Authority offered the Israeli government assistance in extinguishing the fires approaching settlements in Jerusalem, but the Israeli government did not respond to the proposal.
Fires Widen in Israel and Army Intervenes
ISRAEL’S CHANNEL 12:
Instructions to evacuate the “Mishmar Ayalon” settlement between Latrun and Ramla due to intensifying fires. Seven injured transferred to hospital, one in moderate condition and the rest with minor injuries.
State response is not fast enough and international firefighting aircraft are delayed.
Spokesman for the Israeli Army: The Chief of Staff instructed the Home Front Command, the Air Force, and all units of the Israeli army to provide full support to the police and firefighting and rescue crews to help extinguish the fires.
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH:
Firefighters are working to extinguish other fires that broke out near Afula, in the town of Al-Na’oura, Beit She’an, Tamra, and Givat Oz.
Power outages in several settlements in the Jerusalem area coinciding with the widening of the fires.
ISRAEL’S CHANNEL 14:
Outbreak of 3 fires in the Ashdod area and another fire in the Gaza envelope coinciding with the massive fire in the Jerusalem mountains.
Vehicles caught fire due to the large fire in the occupied Jerusalem mountains. Senior official in the Fire and Rescue Services: “A bad and difficult event, we are at the beginning of it, and the worst is still ahead of us.”
Katz: We Are Living in a National Emergency Due to Fires
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 12 reported that Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered the Chief of Staff to make efforts to support firefighting teams in dealing with the fires in the Jerusalem mountains, adding that they are living in a national emergency.
Fires in between tel aviv and Jerusalem praying for everyone there pic.twitter.com/hfK8ph3s17
— Georgia 🇮🇱 🇺🇦🎗️ #bringthemhome (@gjmlondon) April 30, 2025
12 Suffocation Cases Due to Jerusalem Fires
ISRAELI MEDIA: Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported 12 cases of suffocation due to the fires raging in Jerusalem, adding that the Israeli ambulance service has raised its alert level.
Israeli Media: Alert Level Raised Due to Jerusalem Fires
ISRAELI MEDIA: Yedioth Ahronoth and the Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that the Israeli Fire Department raised the alert level to the maximum degree due to the continued outbreak of fires in Jerusalem. Israel has approached Cyprus, Greece, Croatia, and Italy with a request for firefighting aircraft.
Families of Captives Boycott Netanyahu's Speech
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Army Radio reported that the families of the “abductees” are boycotting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech, demanding that he return their sons and calling on him to resign immediately.
Killed by Israeli Drone Fire South of Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed by Israeli drone fire in the Qizan Rashwan area, south of Khan Younis city.
Israeli Foreign Ministry: Armed Man Tried to Storm Our Embassy in London
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israel Hayom quoted the Israeli Foreign Ministry as claiming that an armed man tried to storm the Israeli embassy in London to carry out an attack and was arrested without causing damage.
Gaza Death Toll Rises
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The total number of martyrs of the Israeli aggression has risen to 52,400 and the injured to 118,014 since October 7, 2023.
Systematic Torture: Barghouti Faces ‘Slow Assassination’ in Israeli Prison
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Held for over two decades, Abdullah Barghouti is now reportedly being tortured to the brink of death. In January, he appeared on track for release in a potential prisoner exchange.
Israeli Forces Raid West Bank Towns, Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa under Police Guard
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Israeli forces detained scores of Palestinians in overnight raids across the West Bank on Wednesday, as settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque under police protection.
Administrative Detention Orders Issued Against Palestinians
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office said that Israeli occupation authorities issued administrative detention orders today against 29 Palestinian detainees.
Mobilization of Firefighters and Additional Aircraft to Extinguish Fires in Jerusalem
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 12 reported that a mobilization of firefighting crews has been announced, and additional aircraft have been deployed to extinguish fires in the Jerusalem mountains.
Gaza Death Toll Rises
AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): At least 23 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli raids on several areas in the Gaza Strip since dawn today.
The site where a Palestinian family was killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a home in Jabaliya, northern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/9H64IOrwGs
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 30, 2025
Netanyahu: Together We Will Achieve Decisive Victory
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that together they will achieve a decisive victory over their enemies, adding that Israel’s survival is a series of sacrifices, which their fighters are now making, and that their army is fighting from Rafah – which is being dismantled – to Mount Hermon.
WFP: Situation Extremely Difficult in Gaza and Our Stock Has Run Out
AL-JAZEERA: The spokeswoman for the World Food Programme told Al-Jazeera that the situation in the Gaza Strip is extremely difficult and their stock has run out.
She added that 700,000 people in the Gaza Strip used to benefit from meals daily and that they have aid trucks stuck at the borders waiting to enter Gaza, concluding that they may witness deaths due to malnutrition with the continued closure of crossings, noting that during the truce they brought in between 30,000 and 40,000 tons of aid.
21 Killed in Israeli Raids on Gaza Strip
AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): 21 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip since dawn today, Wednesday.
Israeli airstrike targets area near tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in Al-Mawasi, Khan Yunis. pic.twitter.com/liryjL797D
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 30, 2025
Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque
AL-JAZEERA (citing sources): Illegal Israeli Jewish settlers are storming the Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the Israeli occupation police.
Bombing and Shooting on Beit Hanoun
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling coinciding with gunfire on the city of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip.
UNRWA: Families in Gaza Reported Eating Anything They Find
UNRWA: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) quoted families in Gaza confirming that they are eating anything they find, even if it is unsafe, due to the lack of food supplies.
Katz: Our Goal Is to Achieve Victory in the War
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that their goal is to achieve victory in the war without any concessions.
He added that the lesson from October 7 is that the army must stand between the enemies and their towns in Lebanon, Syria, the northern West Bank, and around Gaza, asserting that their soldiers are working to return the “abductees” from Gaza, and this is Israel’s supreme mission.
Body of Killed Palestinian With Disability Recovered South of Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: The body of a killed person with a disability was retrieved following an Israeli bombing of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City.
Israeli President: Internal Conflicts Weaken Security Situation in Israel
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israel’s Channel 7 quoted Israeli President Isaac Herzog as saying that he understands the painful price of a prisoner exchange deal and that the issue of returning the abductees is the most important thing, adding that internal conflicts weaken the security situation in Israel and they must reach understandings.
Volker Türk Calls for End to Humanitarian Catastrophe in Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, called on the international community to stop the “humanitarian catastrophe” in the Gaza Strip, with Israel continuing to prevent the entry of aid.
16 Killed in Gaza since Dawn
AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): At least 16 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since dawn on Wednesday.
Death Toll Rises to 12 in Central Gaza Strip
AL-JAZEERA: Since dawn, Israel has launched a number of raids on various areas in the Strip, bombing a number of homes and displaced persons’ tents, killing at least 12 people in central Gaza.
Guterres: Israel Has Prevented Entry of Food, Fuel, and Medicine to Gaza for Two Months
AL-JAZEERA:
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres stated that Israel has prevented the entry of food, fuel, medicine, and commercial supplies into the Gaza Strip for nearly two months.
He added that Israel’s prevention of the entry of food, fuel, and medicine into Gaza deprives more than two million people of life-saving relief, asserting that aid is non-negotiable, and Israel must protect civilians, approve relief programs, and facilitate their implementation.
Britain Announces Participation in Bombing Military Target in Yemen
AL-JAZEERA: The British Ministry of Defense announced that its forces participated in a joint operation with US forces in Yemen.
⚡️🇬🇧🇾🇪BREAKING:
The UK admits for the first time to conducting airstrikes in Yemen. pic.twitter.com/y8z4nwE3QF
— Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) April 30, 2025
US Airstrikes on Al-Hazm Directorate
YEMENI MEDIA: The Al-Hazm Directorate in Al-Jawf Governorate (northern Yemen) was subjected to new American raids.
Injured in Israeli Bombing of House East of Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: Several Palestinians were injured in an Israeli helicopter bombing of a house in the town of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis.
Causalities in Khan Yunis, Nuseirat Following Israeli Bombing, Shelling
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three people were killed, including a child, and others were injured in Israeli shelling that targeted a house south of the Al-Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Several people were injured when Israeli helicopters shelled a house in the town of Bani Suheila, east of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.
Yemeni Media: American aggression on Al-Hazm Directorate
YEMENI MEDIA: Al-Hazm Directorate in Al-Jawf Governorate, northern Yemen, was subjected to new American airstrikes.
