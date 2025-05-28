LIVE BLOG: Israel Strikes Yemen | Jabaliya Massacre | Gaza Aid Slammed as ‘Waste’ – Day 599

Israeli forces carried out airstrikes targeting Sana’a airport in Yemen and continued their bombardment across the Gaza Strip, killing and injuring scores of Palestinians.
Meanwhile, the Director of UNRWA criticized the US-backed aid distribution system in Gaza, calling it a “waste of resources” and a distraction from ongoing atrocities.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 54,056 and injured 123,129 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Katz: Air Force Targeted Sanaa Airport
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz stated that the Israeli air force recently bombed targets in Sanaa.
UNRWA: US-Backed Aid Distribution System is Waste of Resources
UNRWA: UNRWA Director Philippe Lazzarini stated that the US-backed aid distribution system in Gaza is a waste of resources and a distraction from the atrocities. He highlighted that UNRWA’s financial situation is dire and urgently needs support to continue operations after next month.
Ghada Abu-Arar, a displaced mother from Rafah, lost her 3-month-old baby to malnutrition and her eldest son in an Israeli airstrike.
Now in a wooden tent in Khan Younis, she has no food, clean water, or medical care. One of her daughters suffers from haemophilia and dangerously… pic.twitter.com/bicZZvo5wD
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 28, 2025
Casualties from Shelling in Southern Gaza Strip
AL-JAZEERA: Two people were injured by Israeli drone fire in the Al-Mawasi area west of Rafah city, southern Gaza Strip. Others were also injured by Israeli army fire in the Qizan Rashwan area south of Khan Yunis city, southern Gaza Strip.
23 Killed in Gaza since Dawn
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 23 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli shelling on the Gaza Strip since dawn today.
Palestinians hold funeral prayers for the family of journalist Osama Al-Arbeed, killed in an Israeli strike on their home in the Al-Saftawi neighborhood, northwest of Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/trra4UQ9ep
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 28, 2025
Palestinian Woman Killed Near Aid Distribution Center in Rafah
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian woman and the injury of others by occupation forces’ fire near an aid distribution center in the Mawragh area north of Rafah city.
Four Killed in Shelling on Jabaliya Camp
AL-JAZEERA: Four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli shelling on Jabaliya camp, northern Gaza Strip.
UNRWA Demands Aid Entry to Gaza
UNRWA: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) stated that humanitarian aid must be allowed full access to Gaza, and the population cannot wait any longer.
One Killed by Israeli Drone Fire East of Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed by Israeli drone fire in the town of Abasan, east of Khan Yunis city, southern Gaza Strip.
Protests in Israel Demand Return of Captives
ISRAELI MEDIA: A demonstration took place in front of President Isaac Herzog’s residence demanding the return of the captives.
NYT: Israel May Decide to Strike Iran Without Warning
US MEDIA:
The New York Times reported that Israeli officials told their American counterparts in April that they are preparing to attack Iranian nuclear sites. US intelligence detected Israeli preparations for an attack, forcing the Director of National Intelligence to travel to Tel Aviv.
The report suggests that the threat of an Israeli attack prompted President Donald Trump to speak with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who did not deny it. The Trump administration is open to a joint declaration of principles with Iran to deter an Israeli strike.
The article indicates that Israel may decide to strike Iran without prior warning. Israeli officials believe Washington will have no choice but to assist Israel during a strike on Iran, and that Netanyahu ordered his officials to plan a strike on Iran after meeting Trump in April.
Israeli Artillery Strikes Qarara
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Al-Aqsa Satellite Channel reported that artillery shelling targeted the town of Qarara, north of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.
Settlers Torch Agricultural Fields Near Ramallah
PALESTINIAN MEDIA/SOCIAL MEDIA: Settlers torched agricultural fields overnight in the village of Al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah in the central West Bank.
🔴 عصابات المستوطنين تحرق الحقول الزراعية في قرية المغير شمال شرق رام الله وسط الضفة الغربية pic.twitter.com/1J3hOW4xvF
— ساحات – عاجل 🇵🇸 (@Sa7atPlBreaking) May 27, 2025
Israeli Investigation Reveals Failures in October 7 Defense at Kerem Shalom
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, citing an Israeli army investigation into the October 7, 2023 attack, reported the following findings:
- Our forces failed in the mission of defending the Kerem Shalom area.
- The command and control system collapsed after the fall of the Southern Brigade commander.
- The chain of command was damaged, and there was difficulty in launching counterattacks.
- At the start of the attack, there was a lack of coordination in defending the settlements.
- The enemy breached 11 gaps in the fence in the Kerem Shalom sector alone.
Eight Fatalities in Airstrike on Journalist's Home in Northern Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The killing of eight individuals and injuries to others in an Israeli strike that targeted the home of journalist Osama Al-Arbid’s family in the Safatwi area, northern Gaza.
Fatalities in Jabaliya Airstrike, Mostly Children
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Al-Aqsa Satellite Channel reported Palestinian fatalities and injuries, mostly children, in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a home in Jabaliya al-Nazla, northern Gaza Strip, at dawn today, Wednesday.
