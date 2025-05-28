LIVE BLOG: Israel Strikes Yemen | Jabaliya Massacre | Gaza Aid Slammed as ‘Waste’ – Day 599

US MEDIA:

The New York Times reported that Israeli officials told their American counterparts in April that they are preparing to attack Iranian nuclear sites. US intelligence detected Israeli preparations for an attack, forcing the Director of National Intelligence to travel to Tel Aviv.

The report suggests that the threat of an Israeli attack prompted President Donald Trump to speak with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who did not deny it. The Trump administration is open to a joint declaration of principles with Iran to deter an Israeli strike.

The article indicates that Israel may decide to strike Iran without prior warning. Israeli officials believe Washington will have no choice but to assist Israel during a strike on Iran, and that Netanyahu ordered his officials to plan a strike on Iran after meeting Trump in April.