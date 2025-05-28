LIVE BLOG: Israel Strikes Yemen | Jabaliya Massacre | Gaza Aid Slammed as ‘Waste’ – Day 599

May 28, 2025 Blog, News, Slider
Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Israeli forces carried out airstrikes targeting Sana’a airport in Yemen and continued their bombardment across the Gaza Strip, killing and injuring scores of Palestinians.

Meanwhile, the Director of UNRWA criticized the US-backed aid distribution system in Gaza, calling it a “waste of resources” and a distraction from ongoing atrocities.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 54,056 and injured 123,129 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Click here for the previous blogs.

Wed, May 28, 11:08 AM (Palestine Time)

Katz: Air Force Targeted Sanaa Airport

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz stated that the Israeli air force recently bombed targets in Sanaa.

Wed, May 28, 11:08 AM (Palestine Time)

UNRWA: US-Backed Aid Distribution System is Waste of Resources

UNRWA: UNRWA Director Philippe Lazzarini stated that the US-backed aid distribution system in Gaza is a waste of resources and a distraction from the atrocities. He highlighted that UNRWA’s financial situation is dire and urgently needs support to continue operations after next month.

Wed, May 28, 11:08 AM (Palestine Time)

Casualties from Shelling in Southern Gaza Strip

AL-JAZEERA: Two people were injured by Israeli drone fire in the Al-Mawasi area west of Rafah city, southern Gaza Strip. Others were also injured by Israeli army fire in the Qizan Rashwan area south of Khan Yunis city, southern Gaza Strip.

Wed, May 28, 11:08 AM (Palestine Time)

23 Killed in Gaza since Dawn

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 23 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli shelling on the Gaza Strip since dawn today.

 

Wed, May 28, 11:08 AM (Palestine Time)

Palestinian Woman Killed Near Aid Distribution Center in Rafah

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian woman and the injury of others by occupation forces’ fire near an aid distribution center in the Mawragh area north of Rafah city.

Wed, May 28, 11:08 AM (Palestine Time)

Four Killed in Shelling on Jabaliya Camp

AL-JAZEERA: Four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli shelling on Jabaliya camp, northern Gaza Strip.

Wed, May 28, 11:08 AM (Palestine Time)

UNRWA Demands Aid Entry to Gaza

UNRWA: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) stated that humanitarian aid must be allowed full access to Gaza, and the population cannot wait any longer.

 

Wed, May 28, 11:08 AM (Palestine Time)

One Killed by Israeli Drone Fire East of Khan Yunis

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed by Israeli drone fire in the town of Abasan, east of Khan Yunis city, southern Gaza Strip.

Wed, May 28, 11:08 AM (Palestine Time)

Protests in Israel Demand Return of Captives

ISRAELI MEDIA: A demonstration took place in front of President Isaac Herzog’s residence demanding the return of the captives.

Wed, May 28, 11:08 AM (Palestine Time)

NYT: Israel May Decide to Strike Iran Without Warning

US MEDIA:

The New York Times reported that Israeli officials told their American counterparts in April that they are preparing to attack Iranian nuclear sites. US intelligence detected Israeli preparations for an attack, forcing the Director of National Intelligence to travel to Tel Aviv.

The report suggests that the threat of an Israeli attack prompted President Donald Trump to speak with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who did not deny it. The Trump administration is open to a joint declaration of principles with Iran to deter an Israeli strike.

The article indicates that Israel may decide to strike Iran without prior warning. Israeli officials believe Washington will have no choice but to assist Israel during a strike on Iran, and that Netanyahu ordered his officials to plan a strike on Iran after meeting Trump in April.

Wed, May 28, 8:04 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Artillery Strikes Qarara

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Al-Aqsa Satellite Channel reported that artillery shelling targeted the town of Qarara, north of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Wed, May 28, 8:03 AM (Palestine Time)

Settlers Torch Agricultural Fields Near Ramallah

PALESTINIAN MEDIA/SOCIAL MEDIA: Settlers torched agricultural fields overnight in the village of Al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah in the central West Bank.

Wed, May 28, 8:01 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Investigation Reveals Failures in October 7 Defense at Kerem Shalom

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, citing an Israeli army investigation into the October 7, 2023 attack, reported the following findings:

  • Our forces failed in the mission of defending the Kerem Shalom area.
  • The command and control system collapsed after the fall of the Southern Brigade commander.
  • The chain of command was damaged, and there was difficulty in launching counterattacks.
  • At the start of the attack, there was a lack of coordination in defending the settlements.
  • The enemy breached 11 gaps in the fence in the Kerem Shalom sector alone.
Wed, May 28, 4:41 AM (Palestine Time)

Eight Fatalities in Airstrike on Journalist's Home in Northern Gaza

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The killing of eight individuals and injuries to others in an Israeli strike that targeted the home of journalist Osama Al-Arbid’s family in the Safatwi area, northern Gaza.

Wed, May 28, 4:39 AM (Palestine Time)

Fatalities in Jabaliya Airstrike, Mostly Children

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Al-Aqsa Satellite Channel reported Palestinian fatalities and injuries, mostly children, in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a home in Jabaliya al-Nazla, northern Gaza Strip, at dawn today, Wednesday.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*