Land Day to be Celebrated with Solemn Ceremonies: Palestinian Flag-raising, No Rallies

March 30, 2020 Articles, Features, Videos
Today marks the 44th anniversary of Land Day, commemorating Palestinian general strike against the Israeli expropriation of their land. (Photo: File)

The 44th anniversary of Land Day, annually marked with marches and rallies in Arab towns inside Israel, in the occupied Palestinian territories and among diaspora Palestinians, will be celebrated this year with solemn ceremonies.

The Palestinian flag will be hoisted on rooftops in Palestinian cities as the annual marches have been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Land Day marks the time when Israeli forces shot and killed six Palestinians in Arab towns inside Israel during protests on March 30, 1976, against Israeli expropriation of thousands of dunums of Palestinian land in the Upper Galilee in the north of the country.

With gatherings everywhere in the world banned in order to combat the spread of coronavirus, the Palestinians decided that the best way to keep this memory alive is to raise the red, white, green and black Palestinian flag on rooftops and balconies of every Palestinian home.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.