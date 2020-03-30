Land Day to be Celebrated with Solemn Ceremonies: Palestinian Flag-raising, No Rallies

The 44th anniversary of Land Day, annually marked with marches and rallies in Arab towns inside Israel, in the occupied Palestinian territories and among diaspora Palestinians, will be celebrated this year with solemn ceremonies.

Today March, 30 is Palestine Land Day. Show your solidarity with Palestinian people by 🇵🇸Flag of Palestinian Territories Changing your profile pic to Palestine flag Posting a pic/vid of yourself with Palestine flag

Tweeting on #PalestineLandDay pic.twitter.com/3DOP7Msp8X — Mohammed Ali (@Mohamme59157135) March 29, 2020

The Palestinian flag will be hoisted on rooftops in Palestinian cities as the annual marches have been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On #PalestineLandDay remembrance, a Canadian child is showing his solidarity with Palestinians people. 🇵🇸 Follow this awesome child and take a photo while raising the Palestine flag. pic.twitter.com/rN0ydidOkk — #PalestineLandDay 🇵🇸 (@PalLandDay) March 29, 2020

Land Day marks the time when Israeli forces shot and killed six Palestinians in Arab towns inside Israel during protests on March 30, 1976, against Israeli expropriation of thousands of dunums of Palestinian land in the Upper Galilee in the north of the country.

People from all over the world express their solidarity with the Palestinian people in Land Day. 🇵🇸#PalestineLandDay pic.twitter.com/wySF80PkHs — Palestine SunBird (@PalSunBird) March 30, 2020

With gatherings everywhere in the world banned in order to combat the spread of coronavirus, the Palestinians decided that the best way to keep this memory alive is to raise the red, white, green and black Palestinian flag on rooftops and balconies of every Palestinian home.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)