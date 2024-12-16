LIVE BLOG: Army Targets Khan Yunis School | Strikes on Rafah, Jabaliya – Day 437

December 16, 2024 Blog, News, Slider
Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: Saed Abu Nabhan, via social media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Israeli forces targeted the Ahmad Abdel Aziz School sheltering displaced people west of Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza.

Strikes were reported in several areas across Gaza, including Rafah and Jabaliya. According to reports, the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia is still under siege, with Israeli gunfire targeting anyone who moves in the courtyard.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 44,976 Palestinians have been killed, and 106,759 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Click here for previous blogs.

Mon, Dec 16, 1:10 PM (Palestine Time)

Strike in Jenin in Protest against PA Operation

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank is witnessing a comprehensive commercial strike in protest against the continued operation of the Palestinian Authority security forces against the camp and the clashes it is waging with the resistance fighters in the city and its camp.

Mon, Dec 16, 1:10 PM (Palestine Time)

Seven Massacres in 24 Hours

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY:

The occupation committed 7 massacres in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 52 martyrs and 203 wounded people arriving at hospitals within 24 hours.

45,028 Palestinians have been killed, and 106,962 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Mon, Dec 16, 1:10 PM (Palestine Time)

Renewed Clashes in Jenin

AL-JAZEERA: Renewed clashes were reported between Palestinian security forces and resistance fighters around the Jenin camp in the occupied West Bank.

Mon, Dec 16, 1:10 PM (Palestine Time)

Two Palestinians Shot by Israeli Snipers in Rafah

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed and others were injured by Israeli sniper fire near the Al-Mashrou’ area, east of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Mon, Dec 16, 1:10 PM (Palestine Time)

Three Injured in Rafah

AL-JAZEERA: Three people were injured by Israeli occupation army bullets in the Al-Mashrou’ area, east of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Mon, Dec 16, 1:10 PM (Palestine Time)

Three Killed in Nuseirat

AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed in Israeli artillery shelling of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Mon, Dec 16, 1:10 PM (Palestine Time)

Netanyahu Arrives at Court for Third Trial Session

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived at the Tel Aviv Central Court to begin the third session of his testimony in his trial.

Mon, Dec 16, 1:10 PM (Palestine Time)

Five Killed in Beit Lahia

AL-JAZEERA: Five Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli raid on a house in the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip.

Mon, Dec 16, 1:10 PM (Palestine Time)

33% of Northern Settlers Do Not Want to Return

WALLA: 33% of residents evacuated from northern Israel do not want to return to their homes.

Mon, Dec 16, 1:10 PM (Palestine Time)

Lapid: No Reason to Conclude Swap Deal in Stages

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said there was no reason to conclude a deal in stages, stressing the need to return all detainees at once immediately, amid talk of discussing a deal that would include the release of Israeli prisoners in batches.

Mon, Dec 16, 9:49 AM (Palestine Time)

Jabaliya under Fire

AL-MAYADEEN: Israeli military vehicles open fire heavily on citizens’ homes in the Saftawi area, west of Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip

Mon, Dec 16, 9:49 AM (Palestine Time)

Khan Yunis under Attack

AL-MAYADEEN: Artillery shelling and gunfire from occupation forces’ vehicles on the towns of Khuza’a and Al-Fakhari, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip

Mon, Dec 16, 9:49 AM (Palestine Time)

School under Attack in Rafah

AL-MAYADEEN: Israeli tanks advance dtowards Al-Shakoush Street and the Al-Firdaws School area, and the sound of tanks moving clearly can be heard in the vicinity of Rafah city.

Mon, Dec 16, 9:49 AM (Palestine Time)

Gunfire towards Kamal Adwan Hospital

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Anyone moving in the courtyards of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia is exposed to gunfire from the occupation.

Mon, Dec 16, 9:49 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Targets Al-Jeneina

AL-MAYADEEN: The occupation army blew up residential buildings in the Al-Jeneina neighborhood, east of Rafah city, south of the Gaza Strip

Mon, Dec 16, 9:49 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Artillery Targets Khan Yunis

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery shelling targets the town of Khuza’a, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Mon, Dec 16, 9:49 AM (Palestine Time)

Poor Economic Situation in Israel

ISRAEL HAYOM: A quarter of Israelis live below the poverty line

Mon, Dec 16, 9:49 AM (Palestine Time)

Drone from Yemen

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army announced that it intercepted a drone launched from Yemen in the Mediterranean Sea before it entered Israeli territory.

Mon, Dec 16, 9:49 AM (Palestine Time)

Baby Milk Almost Finished: UNRWA

UNRWA: UNRWA confirmed that its supplies of baby milk are almost finished, with only 6 boxes left to distribute, while about 8,500 infants in the Gaza Strip depend on it for milk.

Mon, Dec 16, 9:49 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Artillery Targets Northern Gaza

AL-MAYADEEN: Israeli artillery shelling targets various areas in the northern Gaza Strip.

Mon, Dec 16, 9:49 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Raid on Rafah

AL-AQSA TV: Israeli warplanes launched a raid on the northern neighborhoods of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Mon, Dec 16, 9:49 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Forces Storm West Bank Towns

WAFA: The Israeli army stormed several Palestinian villages and towns in the West Bank, closed some of them, and arrested a number of Palestinians.

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*