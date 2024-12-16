LIVE BLOG: Army Targets Khan Yunis School | Strikes on Rafah, Jabaliya – Day 437

Israeli forces targeted the Ahmad Abdel Aziz School sheltering displaced people west of Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza.
Strikes were reported in several areas across Gaza, including Rafah and Jabaliya. According to reports, the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia is still under siege, with Israeli gunfire targeting anyone who moves in the courtyard.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 44,976 Palestinians have been killed, and 106,759 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Click here for previous blogs.
Strike in Jenin in Protest against PA Operation
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank is witnessing a comprehensive commercial strike in protest against the continued operation of the Palestinian Authority security forces against the camp and the clashes it is waging with the resistance fighters in the city and its camp.
مدينة جنين تشهد إضرابا تجاريا شاملا احتجاجا على استمرار عملية أجهزة أمن السلطة ضد المخيم والاشتباكات مع المـــ…قاومين. pic.twitter.com/MA8zphSA2t
— شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) December 16, 2024
Seven Massacres in 24 Hours
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY:
The occupation committed 7 massacres in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 52 martyrs and 203 wounded people arriving at hospitals within 24 hours.
45,028 Palestinians have been killed, and 106,962 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 45,028 Palestinians have been killed, and 106,962 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023. pic.twitter.com/xbL6NWTZOV
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 16, 2024
Renewed Clashes in Jenin
AL-JAZEERA: Renewed clashes were reported between Palestinian security forces and resistance fighters around the Jenin camp in the occupied West Bank.
AL-JAZEERA: Renewed clashes were reported between Palestinian security forces and resistance fighters around the Jenin camp in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/KJChOqXoqa
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 16, 2024
Two Palestinians Shot by Israeli Snipers in Rafah
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed and others were injured by Israeli sniper fire near the Al-Mashrou’ area, east of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.
Three Injured in Rafah
AL-JAZEERA: Three people were injured by Israeli occupation army bullets in the Al-Mashrou’ area, east of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.
Three Killed in Nuseirat
AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed in Israeli artillery shelling of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Netanyahu Arrives at Court for Third Trial Session
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived at the Tel Aviv Central Court to begin the third session of his testimony in his trial.
Five Killed in Beit Lahia
AL-JAZEERA: Five Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli raid on a house in the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip.
شـــ….هداء وجرحى بقصف الاحتلال فجر اليوم منزل يعود لعائلة المزيني بمشروع بيت لاهيا شمال قطاع غزة. pic.twitter.com/Ie4wqGqx1v
— شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) December 16, 2024
33% of Northern Settlers Do Not Want to Return
WALLA: 33% of residents evacuated from northern Israel do not want to return to their homes.
Lapid: No Reason to Conclude Swap Deal in Stages
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said there was no reason to conclude a deal in stages, stressing the need to return all detainees at once immediately, amid talk of discussing a deal that would include the release of Israeli prisoners in batches.
Jabaliya under Fire
AL-MAYADEEN: Israeli military vehicles open fire heavily on citizens’ homes in the Saftawi area, west of Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip
Khan Yunis under Attack
AL-MAYADEEN: Artillery shelling and gunfire from occupation forces’ vehicles on the towns of Khuza’a and Al-Fakhari, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip
School under Attack in Rafah
AL-MAYADEEN: Israeli tanks advance dtowards Al-Shakoush Street and the Al-Firdaws School area, and the sound of tanks moving clearly can be heard in the vicinity of Rafah city.
Gunfire towards Kamal Adwan Hospital
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Anyone moving in the courtyards of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia is exposed to gunfire from the occupation.
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Anyone moving in the courtyards of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia is exposed to gunfire from the occupation. pic.twitter.com/cJN9qfqU5h
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 16, 2024
Israel Targets Al-Jeneina
AL-MAYADEEN: The occupation army blew up residential buildings in the Al-Jeneina neighborhood, east of Rafah city, south of the Gaza Strip
Israeli Artillery Targets Khan Yunis
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery shelling targets the town of Khuza’a, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Civil defense teams retrieve bodies and rescue wounded Palestinians following an Israeli airstrike on the Ahmad Abdel Aziz School sheltering displaced people west of Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/Om9w3ubWB3
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 16, 2024
Poor Economic Situation in Israel
ISRAEL HAYOM: A quarter of Israelis live below the poverty line
Drone from Yemen
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army announced that it intercepted a drone launched from Yemen in the Mediterranean Sea before it entered Israeli territory.
Baby Milk Almost Finished: UNRWA
UNRWA: UNRWA confirmed that its supplies of baby milk are almost finished, with only 6 boxes left to distribute, while about 8,500 infants in the Gaza Strip depend on it for milk.
Israeli Artillery Targets Northern Gaza
AL-MAYADEEN: Israeli artillery shelling targets various areas in the northern Gaza Strip.
Israeli Raid on Rafah
AL-AQSA TV: Israeli warplanes launched a raid on the northern neighborhoods of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.
AL-AQSA TV: Israeli warplanes launched a raid on the northern neighborhoods of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/qdI7dr3Tq6
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 16, 2024
Israel Forces Storm West Bank Towns
WAFA: The Israeli army stormed several Palestinian villages and towns in the West Bank, closed some of them, and arrested a number of Palestinians.
Be the first to comment