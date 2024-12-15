From Rafah to Jabaliya – Resistance Roundup – Day 436

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

On Sunday morning, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, announced that it had struck, using mortar shells, gatherings of Israeli soldiers and military vehicles infiltrating the vicinity of the Al-Jeneina neighborhood, east of Rafah.

The Brigades had also announced the detonation of three pre-implanted devices in the occupation vehicles during their advance a few days ago in Obeid Street, near the Tunis School, and near the Martyr Abdul Aziz Al-Rantisi Mosque – both areas located south of the Al-Shejaiyya neighborhood in Gaza City.

The Al-Quds Brigades fighters also confirmed the destruction of an Israeli military vehicle with a pre-planted Thaqib barrel during its incursion into the vicinity of Al-Nada Towers in Izbt Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip.

For its part, Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing, said its fighters had managed to snipe an Israeli soldier east of the town of Jabaliya, in the north of the Gaza Strip.

Additionally, the fighters of Omar al-Qasim, the military wing of the Democratic Front – a socialist movement – also targeted gatherings of the Israeli occupation forces positioned in the vicinity of the Al-Jeneina neighborhood, east of Rafah, using mortar shells.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades

“Our fighters managed to snipe a Zionist soldier east of Jabaliya city in the Gaza Strip.”

Al-Quds Brigades

“After returning from the battle lines… our fighters confirmed the detonation of three explosive devices planted in advance in enemy vehicles during their advance a few days ago on Obeid Street, around the Tunis School, and near the Martyr Abdul Aziz al-Rantisi Mosque, south of the Shejaiyya neighborhood. “We destroyed a Zionist military vehicle with a (barrel-shaped) explosive device – which we had planted in advance – during its incursion into the vicinity of Al-Nada Towers in Beit Hanoun Estate, north of the Gaza Strip.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)