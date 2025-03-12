LIVE BLOG: Dozens Detained in Israeli Raids across West Bank | Palestinian Killed in Gaza – Day 523

Israeli forces detained 30 Palestinians, including former prisoners, in raids across the West Bank. In Azzun, east of Qalqilya, a large-scale arrest campaign saw over 100 Palestinians detained, though they were later released.
Meanwhile, in Rafah, southern Gaza, Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian.
Netanyahu Holds Extensive Security Consultations
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israel’s Channel 12 reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently holding extensive security consultations, attended by the head of the Shin Bet, who was absent from the last meeting of the security cabinet.
Aid as a Weapon: Gaza Blockade Leaves Three Dead, Sparks Outrage
PALESTINE CHRONICLE:
Three Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip as Israeli occupation forces continued to close the Kerem Abu Salem crossing for the 11th consecutive day, according to Palestinian media sources.
Details indicate that two Palestinians succumbed to injuries sustained from Israeli gunfire east of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, while a third died from his wounds in Rafah.
The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza reported on Wednesday that the death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 48,515 since October 7, 2023.
Netanyahu’s Honeymoon with Trump Turns Sour – Yedioth Ahronoth
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: The so-called “honeymoon” between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Trump administration has come to an end, according to Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth. What was once a close alliance has turned into a relationship where Netanyahu appears to be yielding to Washington’s demands, with President Donald Trump making strategic decisions on Israel’s behalf.
Israel Prepares 'Target Bank' for Airstrikes in the West Bank
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israel Hayom reported that the Israeli government, not content with its ongoing aggression against refugee camps in the northern West Bank, has begun preparing a “target bank” for airstrikes in its cities and towns. The Israeli Air Force and military teams in the West Bank have established this target bank to prevent what the newspaper calls “another October 7 in the West Bank.”
Israel Intensifies West Bank Raids, Two Palestinians Shot and Injured
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: The Israeli army expanded its ongoing aggression against refugee camps in the northern West Bank, storming the towns of Qabatiya and Arraba, south of Jenin, as well.
Hamas Praises Resumption of Ansar Allah Operations against Israeli Ships
HAMAS STATEMENT:
“The announcement by the Yemeni Armed Forces to resume operations against Zionist ships reflects the genuine stance of the Yemeni people and their leadership.”
Hamas called on “the peoples of the nation and the free people of the world” to escalate their actions to end the aggression and lift the siege on Gaza.
US-Hamas Talks, Netanyahu’s Power Moves, and Regional Tensions
PALESTINE CHRONICLE:
For the first time, the US has engaged in direct negotiations with Hamas without Israeli involvement. Washington’s move raises questions about its strategy—particularly as it occurs under Donald Trump, whose administration is widely considered the most pro-Israel in US history.
US envoy Adam Boehler has confirmed the talks, stating that bypassing Israel is aimed at securing a breakthrough in negotiations. But is this a sign of US frustration with Netanyahu’s handling of the war?
Read the latest analysis by Robert Inlakesh.
What Truly Lies Behind Trump’s Direct Negotiations With Hamas? – Analysis
Israel Continues Aggression on Jenin and Its Camp for 51st Consecutive Day
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation continues its aggression on Jenin and its camp for the 51st consecutive day, while expanding its attacks on surrounding towns.
Hamas Condemns Cutting Off Basic Supplies to Gaza
HAMAS STATEMENT:
The continued cutting of electricity to Gaza for over 16 months is a war crime that threatens a catastrophic water crisis in the strip.
Using water and food as weapons represents a dangerous escalation in systematic steps to deepen the humanitarian disaster in Gaza.
The government of terrorist Benjamin Netanyahu continues to commit an unprecedented crime of collective punishment against over two million people in Gaza.
Cutting off water and electricity and blocking the entry of food and aid for the 11th day constitutes a grave violation of the ceasefire agreement.
Palestinian Killed in Israeli Shelling on Khan Yunis
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian man was killed after being injured in an Israeli shelling in the new Absan area, east of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.
Ansarallah Resumes Naval Blockade on Israeli Ships after Deadline Expires
PALESTINE CHRONICLE:
The Yemeni Ansarallah movement announced on Tuesday the resumption of its ban on the passage of Israeli ships following the expiration of the deadline it had given Israel to allow aid into the Gaza Strip.
This was stated in a video message by the group’s military spokesman, Yahya Saree, on his X platform account. He confirmed that their forces “are resuming the ban on the passage of all Israeli ships in the designated operational area, including the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, Bab al-Mandab, and the Gulf of Aden.”
Ansarallah Resumes Naval Blockade on Israeli Ships after Deadline Expires
Netanyahu Lost His Temper in Court and Yelled at Judges
ISRAELI MEDIA:
Netanyahu lost his temper in court, yelling at the judges and saying, “They have made my life miserable.”
He banged on the podium in court, stating, “I have the right to a few minutes to defend myself.”
Palestinian Succumbs to Injuries in Khan Yunis
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian was killed after being injured by Israeli gunfire in the town of Khuza’a, east of Khan Yuunis in southern Gaza.
Israel Detains 3 Sisters West of Hebron
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli forces detained three sisters from the town of Beit Kahel, northwest of Hebron (Al-Khalil).
PA Slams Hamas for Bypassing ‘National Mandate’ in US Talks
PALESTINE CHRONICLE:
The Palestinian Authority presidency criticized Hamas on Tuesday for engaging in discussions with “foreign parties and negotiations without a national mandate”.
The comments followed a meeting between the movement’s leaders and Adam Boehler, the US special envoy for prisoner affairs.
Palestinian Killed by Israeli Gunfire in Rafah
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian was killed after being shot by Israeli forces in Rafah, southern Gaza.
Eisenkot: Netanyahu Wants Captives Back without Paying Any Price
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Former War Council Minister Gadi Eisenkot stated:
Netanyahu wants the captives back without paying any price.
I saw how they worked to sabotage previous deals.
Lapid Criticizes Ultra-Orthodox Draft Evasion
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said:
The government grants exemptions to the ultra-Orthodox at the expense of our children, and there is no justification for draft evasion.
According to Israeli army statistics, out of the first 10,000 draft orders sent so far, only 177 have been enlisted, while over 300 are in the early stages of the process.
1,066 arrest warrants have been issued for ultra-Orthodox draft evaders, along with 2,232 Type 12 orders, which turn into arrest warrants if not complied with within a month.
Only 1.77% of Drafted Haredim Enlist as Israeli Army Struggles to Recruit
Israeli Forces Detain Dozens in West Bank Raids
PALESTINIAN PRISONERS’ AFFAIRS AUTHORITY: Israeli forces detained 30 Palestinians, including former prisoners, during raids across the West Bank. A large-scale arrest campaign in Azzun, east of Qalqilya, detained over 100 Palestinians, who were later released.
Occupation Forces Open Fire South and East of Rafah
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli forces opened fire in the southern and eastern areas of Rafah, southern Gaza.
Water Crisis Worsens in Gaza Due to Power Cuts
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The water crisis in Gaza has worsened due to power cuts, with Israel closing all crossings for over 10 days, halting the entry of humanitarian aid, medical supplies, and fuel.
Israel Conducts Detention Campaign in Tulkarm
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli forces arrested Palestinians after raiding homes in the Dhannaba and Shweika neighborhoods of Tulkarm, northern West Bank, as the aggression on the camp continues into its second month.
Israeli Vehicles Open Fire East of Khan Yunis
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli military vehicles opened fire east of the Greater Absan area and the Farahin neighborhood, east of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.
Activists Protest in London against Cooperation with Israeli Company
BRITISH MEDIA: Activists vandalized the entrance to the “Allianz” office in London in protest of the insurance giant providing services to Israeli defense company “Elbit Systems.”
Occupation Raids Several Neighborhoods in Nablus
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli forces raided several neighborhoods in Nablus, northern West Bank.
