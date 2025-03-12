LIVE BLOG: Dozens Detained in Israeli Raids across West Bank | Palestinian Killed in Gaza – Day 523

PALESTINE CHRONICLE:

Three Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip as Israeli occupation forces continued to close the Kerem Abu Salem crossing for the 11th consecutive day, according to Palestinian media sources.

Details indicate that two Palestinians succumbed to injuries sustained from Israeli gunfire east of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, while a third died from his wounds in Rafah.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza reported on Wednesday that the death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 48,515 since October 7, 2023.