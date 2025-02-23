LIVE BLOG: Hamas Condemns Delay in Prisoner Release | Thousands to Attend Nasrallah’s Funeral – Day 506

HAMAS:

We strongly condemn the occupation’s decision to delay the release of Palestinian prisoners.

The occupation’s claim that the handover ceremonies are insulting is baseless and aims to evade its obligations under the agreement.

The handover ceremonies reflect humane and dignified treatment of the prisoners.

The real insult is the torture, beating, and humiliation our prisoners endure until the last moments of their release.

Netanyahu’s decision to delay the handover is a deliberate attempt to disrupt the agreement and a clear violation of its terms.

We call on mediators and the international community to pressure the occupation to implement the agreement and release prisoners without delay.