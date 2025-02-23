LIVE BLOG: Hamas Condemns Delay in Prisoner Release | Thousands to Attend Nasrallah’s Funeral – Day 506

Hamas condemned Israel’s decision to delay the release of Palestinian prisoners, calling on mediators and the international community to intervene.
Israeli forces expanded operations in the northern occupied West Bank, deploying reinforcements to Jenin.
In Beirut, thousands are gathering at Sports City ahead of the funeral for Hezbollah leaders Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddin.
Israeli Army: 200 Wanted Palestinians Detained in West Bank
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army stated that its forces arrested 200 wanted Palestinians and killed around 71 militants in the military operation in the northern West Bank.
Tanks Transferred to Jenin Area
KAN: The Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that tanks were transferred to the Jenin area in preparation for expanding the military operation.
Prisoner Handover Ceremonies Do Not Include Any Insults - Hamas
HAMAS:
We strongly condemn the occupation’s decision to delay the release of Palestinian prisoners.
The occupation’s claim that the handover ceremonies are insulting is baseless and aims to evade its obligations under the agreement.
The handover ceremonies reflect humane and dignified treatment of the prisoners.
The real insult is the torture, beating, and humiliation our prisoners endure until the last moments of their release.
Netanyahu’s decision to delay the handover is a deliberate attempt to disrupt the agreement and a clear violation of its terms.
We call on mediators and the international community to pressure the occupation to implement the agreement and release prisoners without delay.
🇵🇸/🇮🇱 WATCH: Al-Qassam Brigades publish footage showing the handover of Israeli prisoners Omer Shem Tov, Eliya Cohen, and Omer Wenkert. pic.twitter.com/cvEbFz2L58
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 22, 2025
Delay in Releasing Palestinian Prisoners Endangers Agreement
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH:
Israel’s delay in releasing Palestinian prisoners risks jeopardizing the agreement.
This is not the first time Netanyahu has hardened his stance after discussions.
The delay could lead to an explosion and a return to fighting.
Al-Quds Brigades - Jenin Battalion: Confirmed Enemy Casualties
AL-QUDS BRIGADES: The Al-Quds Brigades – Jenin Battalion stated that its fighters detonated an explosive device targeting an Israeli military vehicle on the Martyrs’ Axis. They added that their fighters confronted enemy forces on various fronts and confirmed enemy casualties.
Thousands Gather to Mourn Hassan Nasrallah, Hashem Safieddine
LEBANESE MEDIA: Thousands of Hezbollah supporters gather at the Beirut Sports City Stadium to mourn Hezbollah leaders Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine.
View of the large gathering of crowds at Beirut's Sports City Stadium attending the funeral of late Hezbollah leaders Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine. pic.twitter.com/swZos1Hija
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 23, 2025
At Least 21 Living Prisoners Still in Gaza
CHANNEL 14: Israeli Channel 14 reported that Israeli estimates indicate at least 21 living prisoners remain in Gaza.
Israeli Forces Push Reinforcements Toward Jenin
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Palestinian sources reported that the occupation pushed military reinforcements toward Jenin in the West Bank amid its ongoing aggression against the city and its camp for the 34th day.
Israel halts the release of Palestinian prisoners under the exchange deal, sparking anger and heartbreak among families.
"I've been waiting for him to be released for 20 years." pic.twitter.com/GaofWfPmj0
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 23, 2025
Rubio Threatens Hamas, Demands Release of All Captives
US MEDIA: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio threatened Hamas, stating it must release all 63 remaining prisoners “immediately or be destroyed.”
Israeli Forces Raid Qabatiya
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Palestinian sources reported that Israeli occupation forces raided the town of Qabatiya south of Jenin in the West Bank.
US Envoy: Hamas Ignoring Trump and Rubio’s Warnings is a Grave Mistake
US MEDIA: US Envoy for Hostage Affairs Adam Boehler stated that Hamas ignoring warnings from President Trump and Secretary of State Rubio is a “grave mistake.”
Axios: Israel’s Delay in Releasing Prisoners Followed Two Security Meetings
AXIOS: Axios reported, citing an Israeli official, that the delay in releasing prisoners was decided after two security meetings held by Netanyahu on Saturday evening. Security leaders recommended against delaying the release of Palestinian prisoners, and the initial direction at the end of the first meeting was to release the prisoners.
