LIVE BLOG: Hamas Condemns Delay in Prisoner Release | Thousands to Attend Nasrallah’s Funeral – Day 506

Despite the chilling cold, families of Palestinian prisoners waited for their loved ones who were set to be released. (Photo: via social media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Hamas condemned Israel’s decision to delay the release of Palestinian prisoners, calling on mediators and the international community to intervene.

Israeli forces expanded operations in the northern occupied West Bank, deploying reinforcements to Jenin.

In Beirut, thousands are gathering at Sports City ahead of the funeral for Hezbollah leaders Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddin.

Sun, Feb 23, 12:12 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army: 200 Wanted Palestinians Detained in West Bank

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army stated that its forces arrested 200 wanted Palestinians and killed around 71 militants in the military operation in the northern West Bank.

Sun, Feb 23, 12:12 PM (Palestine Time)

Tanks Transferred to Jenin Area

KAN: The Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that tanks were transferred to the Jenin area in preparation for expanding the military operation.

Sun, Feb 23, 12:12 PM (Palestine Time)

Prisoner Handover Ceremonies Do Not Include Any Insults - Hamas

HAMAS:

We strongly condemn the occupation’s decision to delay the release of Palestinian prisoners.

The occupation’s claim that the handover ceremonies are insulting is baseless and aims to evade its obligations under the agreement.

The handover ceremonies reflect humane and dignified treatment of the prisoners.

The real insult is the torture, beating, and humiliation our prisoners endure until the last moments of their release.

Netanyahu’s decision to delay the handover is a deliberate attempt to disrupt the agreement and a clear violation of its terms.

We call on mediators and the international community to pressure the occupation to implement the agreement and release prisoners without delay.

Sun, Feb 23, 12:12 PM (Palestine Time)

Delay in Releasing Palestinian Prisoners Endangers Agreement

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH:

Israel’s delay in releasing Palestinian prisoners risks jeopardizing the agreement.

This is not the first time Netanyahu has hardened his stance after discussions.

The delay could lead to an explosion and a return to fighting.

Sun, Feb 23, 12:12 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Quds Brigades - Jenin Battalion: Confirmed Enemy Casualties

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: The Al-Quds Brigades – Jenin Battalion stated that its fighters detonated an explosive device targeting an Israeli military vehicle on the Martyrs’ Axis. They added that their fighters confronted enemy forces on various fronts and confirmed enemy casualties.

Sun, Feb 23, 12:12 PM (Palestine Time)

Thousands Gather to Mourn Hassan Nasrallah, Hashem Safieddine

LEBANESE MEDIA: Thousands of Hezbollah supporters gather at the Beirut Sports City Stadium to mourn Hezbollah leaders Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine.

Sun, Feb 23, 12:12 PM (Palestine Time)

At Least 21 Living Prisoners Still in Gaza

CHANNEL 14: Israeli Channel 14 reported that Israeli estimates indicate at least 21 living prisoners remain in Gaza.

Sun, Feb 23, 12:12 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Forces Push Reinforcements Toward Jenin

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Palestinian sources reported that the occupation pushed military reinforcements toward Jenin in the West Bank amid its ongoing aggression against the city and its camp for the 34th day.

Sun, Feb 23, 12:12 PM (Palestine Time)

Rubio Threatens Hamas, Demands Release of All Captives

US MEDIA: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio threatened Hamas, stating it must release all 63 remaining prisoners “immediately or be destroyed.”

 

Sun, Feb 23, 12:12 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Forces Raid Qabatiya

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Palestinian sources reported that Israeli occupation forces raided the town of Qabatiya south of Jenin in the West Bank.

Sun, Feb 23, 12:12 PM (Palestine Time)

US Envoy: Hamas Ignoring Trump and Rubio’s Warnings is a Grave Mistake

US MEDIA: US Envoy for Hostage Affairs Adam Boehler stated that Hamas ignoring warnings from President Trump and Secretary of State Rubio is a “grave mistake.”

Sun, Feb 23, 12:12 PM (Palestine Time)

Axios: Israel’s Delay in Releasing Prisoners Followed Two Security Meetings

AXIOS: Axios reported, citing an Israeli official, that the delay in releasing prisoners was decided after two security meetings held by Netanyahu on Saturday evening. Security leaders recommended against delaying the release of Palestinian prisoners, and the initial direction at the end of the first meeting was to release the prisoners.

