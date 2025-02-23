Hamas Condemns Israel’s Delay in Prisoner Swap, Calls on Mediators to Intervene

Hamas condemns Israel’s decision to delay the release of Palestinian prisoners, accusing Netanyahu of using false pretexts to disrupt the ceasefire agreement.

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas condemned on Sunday Israel’s decision to postpone the release of Palestinian prisoners, accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of using the pretext of “insulting” Israeli prisoners to disrupt the ceasefire agreement.

In a statement released on Sunday, Hamas called the delay a clear attempt to evade Israel’s obligations under the ceasefire agreement.

Hamas’ political bureau member Izzat al-Rishq stated that “the decision once again exposes the occupation’s evasions and its renouncement of its commitments.”

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office had reported late Saturday that the release of Palestinian prisoners was postponed due to repeated violations by Hamas.

Netanyahu’s office claimed that Hamas had insulted Israeli prisoners during celebrations organized for political gain, referring to them as propaganda tools.

They further stated that the delay was intended to pressure Hamas into releasing the remaining Israeli captives without ceremonies they deemed “humiliating”.

According to al-Rishq, Israel’s claim that the handover ceremonies are provocative and humiliating “is a false pretext and a flimsy excuse aimed at evading its obligations under the agreement.”

“The real humiliation is what our prisoners endure during the release process, including torture, beatings, and deliberate humiliation up until the last moments,” al-Rishq added.

“Palestinian prisoners are released with their hands shackled and their eyes blindfolded, while their families are threatened not to hold any celebrations to welcome their freed sons.”

Hamas called on international mediators and the global community to “assume their responsibilities and pressure the occupation to implement the agreement and release the prisoners without any delay.”

The Al-Qassam Brigades handed over six Israeli captives in Rafah, Nuseirat, and Gaza City.

The handover in Rafah and Nuseirat was accompanied by a large military and public gathering, while prisoner Hisham al-Sayed, from the Neqab, was released in Gaza City without ceremony.

