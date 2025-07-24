LIVE BLOG: Hamas Rejects Witkoff’s Claims as Resistance Intensifies Operations | Famine Worsens – Day 657

Hamas has rejected US envoy Steven Witkoff’s criticism of its ceasefire stance, reaffirming its commitment to diplomacy as the US and Israel withdraw their teams from Doha talks.
Meanwhile, nearly 20 Israeli occupation soldiers were wounded by Palestinian Resistance in Gaza and the West Bank, while famine in the Strip deepens.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 59,106 and injured 142,511 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Israeli Strike Kills Palestinian Journalist Adam Abu Harbid and Injures His Family
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Palestinian journalist Adam Abu Harbid was killed and his wife and children injured when Israeli helicopters bombed their tent in central Gaza. Medical sources confirmed three of his relatives were also killed.
Israeli Officials Slam France’s Recognition of Palestine
ISRAELI GOVERNMENT: Israeli PM Netanyahu condemned France’s decision, while Ministers Yariv Levin and Yoav Gallant called it a “surrender to terror” and urged Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank.
France to Recognize Palestine at UN Assembly in September, Macron Announces
France Recognizes State of Palestine, Spain and Ireland Welcome Move
AFP: French President Emmanuel Macron announced France’s official recognition of the State of Palestine, calling it a “historic commitment to lasting peace.” Spain and Ireland welcomed the move, saying it strengthens the two-state solution and counters Netanyahu’s efforts to undermine it.
Contact Lost with Freedom Flotilla Ship ‘Handala’
FREEDOM FLOTILLA COALITION: The coalition announced it lost contact with the ship Handala, which was attempting to break the Israeli siege on Gaza. Israeli sea drones reportedly surrounded the ship hours earlier.
Gaza’s Shifa Hospital Director: Medical Staff Starving
AL-JAZEERA: Dr. Mohammed Abu Salmiya said medical teams in Gaza are working without food or rest, describing a complete collapse of the healthcare system amid relentless Israeli attacks and aid shortages.
