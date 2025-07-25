LIVE BLOG: 1,000 Children Killed in Gaza in a Month as Ansarallah Considers New Options – Day 658

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that the Israeli army has killed approximately 1,000 Palestinian children in the Gaza Strip over the past month.
Meanwhile, Ansarallah’s military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, said that the group is considering further escalatory options to stop Israel’s war and starvation campaign in Gaza.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 59,106 and injured 142,511 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Click here for the previous blogs.
Haaretz: Israeli Army Killed Nearly 1,000 Children in Gaza in One Month
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that the Israeli army has killed approximately 1,000 Palestinian children in the Gaza Strip over the past month.
UN Chief: Gaza Is a Moral Crisis That Challenges Global Conscience
ANTONIO GUTERRES: UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated that the situation in Gaza is not only a humanitarian crisis but a moral one. “UN staff in Gaza are starving,” he said, adding, “words don’t feed hungry children.”
Canada Urges Israel to Lift Gaza Siege Immediately
CANADIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY: Canada’s Foreign Minister told her Israeli counterpart that Israel must immediately lift its ban on humanitarian aid and end the worsening crisis in Gaza. She reaffirmed Canada’s call for a ceasefire and for Hamas to release hostages and disarm.
Infant Dies of Starvation in Khan Yunis
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: A six-month-old infant from Khan Yunis died of starvation and malnutrition, the Nasser Medical Complex reported, adding to the growing toll of famine-related deaths in southern Gaza.
Ansarallah Threatens Escalation, Targets Beersheba and Israeli Cities
ANSARALLAH MILITARY SPOKESMAN: Ansarallah’s military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, said the group launched a hypersonic missile at Beersheba and struck “vital Israeli targets” in Eilat, Ashkelon, and Hadera using three drones. He added that the group is considering further escalatory options to stop Israel’s war and starvation campaign in Gaza.
UN Expert: Sanctions on Israel Needed, Condemnation No Longer Enough
AL-JAZEERA: Michael Fakhri, UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food, told Al Jazeera that sanctions should be imposed on Israel, saying, “Condemnation is no longer sufficient.” He added that Israel is deliberately blocking aid, visible to the entire world, and called on Arab countries to intensify efforts to deliver humanitarian relief.
Israeli Army Destroyed Gaza Aid Shipments
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli military sources said the army destroyed thousands of aid shipments destined for Gaza, including food and medical supplies. The report stated that the aid—equivalent to the contents of 1,000 trucks—was spoiled due to flaws in the distribution mechanism and long delays under the sun.
Gaza Crisis Unacceptable, Demand Trump Act
JOINT CONGRESSIONAL STATEMENT: A bipartisan group of US Congress members described Gaza’s humanitarian crisis as “unacceptable,” citing the deaths of 700 people due to aid delivery failures.
Airdropping Aid Is Dangerous, We Reject It
GAZA HIGH COUNCIL OF TRIBES: The High Council of Tribes in Gaza rejected aerial aid drops, calling them unsafe and ineffective. It warned that such methods have previously caused civilian casualties and injuries, stating, “We have enough falling from the sky—bombs and explosives—not more media stunts in the form of food packages.”
Be the first to comment