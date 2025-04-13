LIVE BLOG: Israel Bombs Baptist Hospital, Commits Massacre in Deir Al-Balah – Day 555

April 13, 2025 Blog, News, Slider
Israel bombed the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza. (Photo: via social media, QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

An Israeli airstrike targeted the reception and emergency building of the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City with two missiles, causing massive destruction.

 Meanwhile, Israeli forces committed a massacre in Deir Al-Balah, killing seven Palestinians, including six brothers from the same family.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 50,944 Palestinians and injured 116,156 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Click here for the previous blogs.

Sun, Apr 13, 4:24 PM (Palestine Time)

Hamas Denounces Occupation Violations Against Palestinian Christians

HAMAS STATEMENT: The occupation’s prevention of Christians from reaching Jerusalem to participate in the Palm Sunday celebrations is a targeting of our people in all its components.

Sun, Apr 13, 4:24 PM (Palestine Time)

Rocket Launched from Gaza

ISRAELI BROADCASTING CORPORATION (KAN): The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation said that Israeli air defenses intercepted a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip without any reported casualties.

Sun, Apr 13, 4:24 PM (Palestine Time)

Washington Post Publishes Details about Explosion at UN Headquarters in Gaza

WASHINGTON POST: The explosion at a UN-affiliated compound in Gaza last month was caused by two Israeli tank shells.

Sun, Apr 13, 4:24 PM (Palestine Time)

Red Crescent: The occupation forces arrest paramedic Ahmed Al-Nasasra.

PRCS:

The Red Cross informed us that paramedic Ahmed Al-Nassasra, whose fate was unknown, was detained by the occupation after his fate was unknown.

Paramedic Ahmed Al-Nassasra, detained by the occupation, was among the paramedics previously targeted in Rafah.

We demand international pressure on the occupation for the immediate release of the paramedic after his forced abduction while on duty.

Sun, Apr 13, 4:24 PM (Palestine Time)

Fidan Calls for Casefire in Gaza

AL-JAZEERA: Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called for a ceasefire in Gaza to prevent Israel from committing mass killings.

Sun, Apr 13, 4:24 PM (Palestine Time)

Saraya al-Quds Bombards Israeli Position in the Morag Area

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We fired mortar shells at a position of Israeli occupation soldiers and their vehicles that had penetrated the Morag area, north of Rafah.

Sun, Apr 13, 4:24 PM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Death Toll Rises

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 50,944 dead, and 116,156 wounded since October 7, 2023.

Sun, Apr 13, 12:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Injured in Israeli Airstrike on Deir al-Balah

AL-JAZEERA: A number of Palestinians were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted the Deir al-Balah municipality building in the central Gaza Strip.

Sun, Apr 13, 12:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Hundreds of Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

AL-JAZEERA: Hundreds of settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the Israeli police in recent hours.

Sun, Apr 13, 12:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Quds Brigades Seize Two Israeli Drones

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: The Al-Quds Brigades said they seized two Israeli “Quad Copter” drones while they were carrying out intelligence missions in the central Gaza Strip.

Sun, Apr 13, 12:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Killed and Injured in Bombing of Deir al-Balah

AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): At least seven Palestinians were killed and many others injured in a bombing that targeted a vehicle west of Deir al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip.

Sun, Apr 13, 12:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Forces Continuously Open Fire in Nur Shams Camp

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces are continuously opening fire in the Jabal al-Nasr area of the Nur Shams camp in Tulkarm.

Sun, Apr 13, 12:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Palestinian Woman Killed in Jabaliya

AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): A woman was killed in a shooting by an Israeli drone in Jabaliya al-Balad, northern Gaza Strip.

Sun, Apr 13, 12:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Hamas Holds US Administration Responsible for Aggression against Baptist Hospital

HAMAS STATEMENT: Hamas held the American administration fully responsible for the occupation’s brutal crime at the Baptist Hospital.

Sun, Apr 13, 12:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Forces Blow Up Residential Buildings in Al-Tuffah Neighborhood

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army is blowing up residential buildings east of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City.

Sun, Apr 13, 12:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Government Media Office: Israel is Committing a Horrific Crime at the Baptist Hospital

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: The Israeli occupation is committing a new horrific crime by bombing the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City.

Sun, Apr 13, 12:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Bombing Targets Building in Baptist Hospital

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli airstrike targeted the reception and emergency building in the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City with two missiles.

Sun, Apr 13, 12:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Police Station Director Killed in Khan Yunis

AL-JAZEERA: The director of the western Khan Yunis police station was killed as a result of an Israeli airstrike on his home in the western camp of the city.

Sun, Apr 13, 12:06 PM (Palestine Time)

One Killed in Israeli Bombing of a House West of Khan Yunis

AL-JAZEERA: One Palestinian was killed as a result of an Israeli drone strike on a house west of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sun, Apr 13, 12:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Palestinians Injured in Israeli Bombing of a Displaced Persons' Tent

AL-JAZEERA: Palestinians were injured in an Israeli bombing of a tent sheltering displaced people inside the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*