LIVE BLOG: Israel Bombs Baptist Hospital, Commits Massacre in Deir Al-Balah – Day 555

An Israeli airstrike targeted the reception and emergency building of the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City with two missiles, causing massive destruction.
Meanwhile, Israeli forces committed a massacre in Deir Al-Balah, killing seven Palestinians, including six brothers from the same family.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 50,944 Palestinians and injured 116,156 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Hamas Denounces Occupation Violations Against Palestinian Christians
HAMAS STATEMENT: The occupation’s prevention of Christians from reaching Jerusalem to participate in the Palm Sunday celebrations is a targeting of our people in all its components.
Rocket Launched from Gaza
ISRAELI BROADCASTING CORPORATION (KAN): The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation said that Israeli air defenses intercepted a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip without any reported casualties.
Washington Post Publishes Details about Explosion at UN Headquarters in Gaza
WASHINGTON POST: The explosion at a UN-affiliated compound in Gaza last month was caused by two Israeli tank shells.
Red Crescent: The occupation forces arrest paramedic Ahmed Al-Nasasra.
PRCS:
The Red Cross informed us that paramedic Ahmed Al-Nassasra, whose fate was unknown, was detained by the occupation after his fate was unknown.
Paramedic Ahmed Al-Nassasra, detained by the occupation, was among the paramedics previously targeted in Rafah.
We demand international pressure on the occupation for the immediate release of the paramedic after his forced abduction while on duty.
Fidan Calls for Casefire in Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called for a ceasefire in Gaza to prevent Israel from committing mass killings.
Saraya al-Quds Bombards Israeli Position in the Morag Area
AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We fired mortar shells at a position of Israeli occupation soldiers and their vehicles that had penetrated the Morag area, north of Rafah.
Gaza Death Toll Rises
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 50,944 dead, and 116,156 wounded since October 7, 2023.
Injured in Israeli Airstrike on Deir al-Balah
AL-JAZEERA: A number of Palestinians were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted the Deir al-Balah municipality building in the central Gaza Strip.
Hundreds of Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque
AL-JAZEERA: Hundreds of settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the Israeli police in recent hours.
Al-Quds Brigades Seize Two Israeli Drones
AL-QUDS BRIGADES: The Al-Quds Brigades said they seized two Israeli “Quad Copter” drones while they were carrying out intelligence missions in the central Gaza Strip.
Killed and Injured in Bombing of Deir al-Balah
AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): At least seven Palestinians were killed and many others injured in a bombing that targeted a vehicle west of Deir al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip.
Israeli airstrike murders six brothers in Deir Al-Balah, leaving their father to bury an entire generation. pic.twitter.com/vzickhmuO7
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 13, 2025
Israeli Forces Continuously Open Fire in Nur Shams Camp
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces are continuously opening fire in the Jabal al-Nasr area of the Nur Shams camp in Tulkarm.
Palestinian Woman Killed in Jabaliya
AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): A woman was killed in a shooting by an Israeli drone in Jabaliya al-Balad, northern Gaza Strip.
Hamas Holds US Administration Responsible for Aggression against Baptist Hospital
HAMAS STATEMENT: Hamas held the American administration fully responsible for the occupation’s brutal crime at the Baptist Hospital.
Massive destruction at Gaza’s Baptist Hospital after Israeli warplanes hit it with two missiles—emergency building completely destroyed, reception & ER damaged. Patients & nurses had just been evacuated pic.twitter.com/cjGbgac1Ns
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 13, 2025
Israeli Forces Blow Up Residential Buildings in Al-Tuffah Neighborhood
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army is blowing up residential buildings east of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City.
Gaza Government Media Office: Israel is Committing a Horrific Crime at the Baptist Hospital
GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: The Israeli occupation is committing a new horrific crime by bombing the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City.
Israeli Bombing Targets Building in Baptist Hospital
AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli airstrike targeted the reception and emergency building in the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City with two missiles.
Heartbreaking scenes as wounded are evacuated from Gaza’s Baptist Hospital—before it was hit by an Israeli airstrike at dawn today. pic.twitter.com/fgVx8XBniJ
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 13, 2025
Police Station Director Killed in Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: The director of the western Khan Yunis police station was killed as a result of an Israeli airstrike on his home in the western camp of the city.
One Killed in Israeli Bombing of a House West of Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: One Palestinian was killed as a result of an Israeli drone strike on a house west of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.
Palestinians Injured in Israeli Bombing of a Displaced Persons' Tent
AL-JAZEERA: Palestinians were injured in an Israeli bombing of a tent sheltering displaced people inside the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.
