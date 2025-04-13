Al-Qassam Ambushes Israeli Force in Rafah as Air Raid Sirens Sound across Israel

Fighters from Hamas’ Qassam Brigades say they ambushed an Israeli force in Rafah, as air raid sirens sounded in hundreds of locations across Israel amid missile fire from Yemen.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas, stated on Sunday that its fighters captured an Israeli force operating in the eastern part of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

In their statement, the Brigades announced the detonation of a house rigged with explosives in the Abu al-Rus area, targeting an Israeli infiltration unit.

Interceptor missile trails light up Tel Aviv skies after a projectile fired from Yemen triggers sirens across Israel. pic.twitter.com/nHlZY2RfsX — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 13, 2025

“Al-Qassam fighters detonated a rigged house targeting a special zionist force that infiltrated the Abu al-Rus area east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, leaving them killed and wounded,” the statement read.

At the same time, air raid sirens were activated across multiple regions in Israel, signaling an intense security alert.

According to Israeli media reports, the sirens sounded in approximately 300 cities and towns, including major urban centers such as Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Haifa, and Bir Al-Saba (Be’er Sheva).

Israelis were forced to flee towards shelters while the Israeli military issued warnings and updates through various media outlets.

The Israeli military confirmed that two missiles had been fired from Yemen towards Israeli territory.

Although an interception attempt was made, the military has not yet provided detailed information on the success or failure of the operation. Israeli officials have stated that they are currently analyzing the results of these missile defense actions.

Loud explosions were reported in the greater Tel Aviv area, as well as in Jerusalem, though no immediate details on casualties have been provided.

Israeli media outlets, including Channel 12, also reported that Ben Gurion International Airport, Israel’s main international gateway, was temporarily closed to both takeoffs and landings following the air raid sirens and the potential missile threat.

According to Al-Jazeera, fragments from intercepted missiles fell in the south of the West Bank, near the city of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

