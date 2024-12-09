LIVE BLOG: Israel Intensifies Gaza Bombing | Resistance Carries Out Ambushes – Day 430

Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via social media, QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

The Israeli occupation army intensified its raids and artillery shelling in various parts of the Gaza Strip, while continuing to blow up residential buildings and burn shelters, especially in the northern governorate.

The Palestinian Resistance announced several operations, including the targeting of Israeli military vehicles and the shelling of Israeli troops in both Rafah and Jabaliya, in the southern and northern Gaza Strip respectively.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 44,708 Palestinians have been killed, and 106,050 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Mon, Dec 9, 9:46 AM (Palestine Time)

Five Palestinians Killed in Gaza

AL-JAZEERA: Five Palestinians were killed and others were injured on Monday in Israeli air and artillery strikes in various parts of the Gaza Strip, while the Israeli occupation army continues to blow up residential buildings and burn shelters, especially in the northern governorate.

Mon, Dec 9, 9:46 AM (Palestine Time)

Intensive Air, Artillery Bombardment of Gaza

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army intensified its raids and artillery shelling in various parts of the Gaza Strip, while continuing to blow up residential buildings and burn shelters, especially in the northern governorate.

Mon, Dec 9, 9:46 AM (Palestine Time)

One Killed in Rafah

AL-JAZEERA: A young man was killed after the occupation forces bombed a group of Palestinians, east of Rafah city, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Mon, Dec 9, 9:46 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Bombs Residential Building in Nuseirat

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli forces bombed a residential apartment in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, which led to injuries.

Mon, Dec 9, 9:46 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Detains Five Palestinians from Qalqiliya

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces arrested 5 Palestinians from the city of Qalqilya, north of the West Bank.

Mon, Dec 9, 9:46 AM (Palestine Time)

Hamas Delegation Leaves Cairo

AL-JAZEERA: A delegation from Hamas, led by Khalil Al-Hayya, left Cairo after meeting with the head of Egyptian General Intelligence, Major General Hassan Rashad, during which they discussed efforts to ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Mon, Dec 9, 9:46 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Raid Targets House in Jabaliya

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli airstrike targeted a house near Abu Hussein schools in Jabalia camp, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Mon, Dec 9, 9:46 AM (Palestine Time)

Al-Qassam Brigades Target Tank East of Rafah

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We targeted an Israeli tank with a 105 Jasmine shell near Al-Bashiti Nursery in the Al-Jeneina neighborhood, east of Rafah city.

Mon, Dec 9, 9:46 AM (Palestine Time)

Resistance Announces New Operations

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters targeted an Israeli Merkava tank with a Yassin 105 shell in the Al-Daq’a neighborhood near Al-Fakhoura in the Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters shelled with mortar shells the positions of the occupation army’s vehicles and soldiers in the Al-Jeneina neighborhood, east of Rafah city, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Mon, Dec 9, 9:46 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Targets Indonesian Hospital

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The occupation army targeted the Indonesian Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, which resulted in the injury of 6 patients, one of them seriously.

