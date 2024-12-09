LIVE BLOG: Israel Intensifies Gaza Bombing | Resistance Carries Out Ambushes – Day 430

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters targeted an Israeli Merkava tank with a Yassin 105 shell in the Al-Daq’a neighborhood near Al-Fakhoura in the Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters shelled with mortar shells the positions of the occupation army’s vehicles and soldiers in the Al-Jeneina neighborhood, east of Rafah city, in the southern Gaza Strip.