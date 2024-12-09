LIVE BLOG: Israel Intensifies Gaza Bombing | Resistance Carries Out Ambushes – Day 430

The Israeli occupation army intensified its raids and artillery shelling in various parts of the Gaza Strip, while continuing to blow up residential buildings and burn shelters, especially in the northern governorate.
The Palestinian Resistance announced several operations, including the targeting of Israeli military vehicles and the shelling of Israeli troops in both Rafah and Jabaliya, in the southern and northern Gaza Strip respectively.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 44,708 Palestinians have been killed, and 106,050 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Five Palestinians Killed in Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: Five Palestinians were killed and others were injured on Monday in Israeli air and artillery strikes in various parts of the Gaza Strip, while the Israeli occupation army continues to blow up residential buildings and burn shelters, especially in the northern governorate.
Intensive Air, Artillery Bombardment of Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army intensified its raids and artillery shelling in various parts of the Gaza Strip, while continuing to blow up residential buildings and burn shelters, especially in the northern governorate.
One Killed in Rafah
AL-JAZEERA: A young man was killed after the occupation forces bombed a group of Palestinians, east of Rafah city, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Israel Bombs Residential Building in Nuseirat
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli forces bombed a residential apartment in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, which led to injuries.
Israel Detains Five Palestinians from Qalqiliya
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces arrested 5 Palestinians from the city of Qalqilya, north of the West Bank.
Hamas Delegation Leaves Cairo
AL-JAZEERA: A delegation from Hamas, led by Khalil Al-Hayya, left Cairo after meeting with the head of Egyptian General Intelligence, Major General Hassan Rashad, during which they discussed efforts to ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
Israeli Raid Targets House in Jabaliya
AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli airstrike targeted a house near Abu Hussein schools in Jabalia camp, in the northern Gaza Strip.
Al-Qassam Brigades Target Tank East of Rafah
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We targeted an Israeli tank with a 105 Jasmine shell near Al-Bashiti Nursery in the Al-Jeneina neighborhood, east of Rafah city.
Resistance Announces New Operations
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters targeted an Israeli Merkava tank with a Yassin 105 shell in the Al-Daq’a neighborhood near Al-Fakhoura in the Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip.
AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters shelled with mortar shells the positions of the occupation army’s vehicles and soldiers in the Al-Jeneina neighborhood, east of Rafah city, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Israel Targets Indonesian Hospital
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The occupation army targeted the Indonesian Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, which resulted in the injury of 6 patients, one of them seriously.
