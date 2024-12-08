The Minefields of Lebanon – Resistance Roundup – Day 429

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Unmoved by the upheaval underway in Syria and the seismic changes throughout the Middle East, Palestinian Resistance in Gaza remains determined, focused on a single goal: defeating the Israeli occupation army in the Strip.

Statements from the Resistance continue to arrive, one after the other, through Telegram.

In one operation, the Qassam Brigades said that its fighters were able to “ lure a Zionist engineering force” into an ambush in the Al-Jeneina neighborhood east of Rafah, which has become a graveyard for many Israeli soldiers in recent weeks.

The force in question consisted of an armored personnel carrier and a Merkava tank. The Resistance used its weapons of choice, a Yassin-105 for the first, and a Shuath explosive device for the other.

For its part, the Israeli army has admitted to the killing of a platoon commander in the 401st Armored Brigade’s 46th Battalion.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation soldiers entered a minefield near Ras al-Naqoura on the border with Lebanon this afternoon, resulting in a landmine explosion and causing several casualties. pic.twitter.com/1zWYfdZxuH — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 8, 2024

In Lebanon, the Israeli army also reported a ‘difficult incident’, where a group of soldiers walked into a minefield, which was previously set up by the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

The Israeli army has admitted that one soldier was killed, two were seriously injured, and several others sustained various types of injuries.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“We destroyed a Zionist personnel carrier yesterday afternoon, Saturday, with a Shuath explosive device, and we killed and wounded the crew of the carrier in the vicinity of the university in the Al-Jeneina neighborhood, east of Rafah city, south of the Gaza Strip. The enemy announced the death of one of the officers as a result of the operation. “In the details of the operation.. Our fighters were able to lure a Zionist engineering force consisting of an armored personnel carrier and a Merkava tank near the university intersection in the Al-Jeneina neighborhood east of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip and set them up in an ambush and targeted them with two Al-Yassin 105 shells and a Shuath explosive device. Our fighters monitored the landing of the helicopter for evacuation. “Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a Zionist Merkava 4 tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the Al-Daq’a neighborhood near Al-Fakhoura in Jabaliya camp, north of the Gaza Strip.”

Al-Quds Brigades

“We bombed, with mortar shells, the gathering of the zionist enemy’s vehicles and soldiers who had penetrated the vicinity of Al-Shaer Mall in the Al-Jeneina neighborhood east of Rafah city. Our fighters spotted the rescue forces rushing to the place under heavy fire cover.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)